Scores dead as powerful dust storm, heavy rains strike India

The dust storm struck just days after similar unseasonal storms left more than 120 people dead across northern India. The weather office has forecast more thunderstorms over the next two days.
A powerful dust storm, heavy rain and lightning struck parts of India on Sunday evening killing at least 60 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.
The storm, with a wind speed of up to 109 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour), destroyed dozens of homes and uprooted trees and power lines in northern Uttar Pradesh state, government official Avneesh Awasthi said.
Authorities said at least 38 people were killed in the state.
Read more: Climate change and extreme weather: Science is proving the link
Nearly 100 houses were gutted in a fire sparked by lightning in the state's Sambhal district, Indian broadcaster NDTV reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was "saddened by the loss of lives due to storms in some parts of the country."
The dust storm struck just days after similar unseasonal storms left more than 120 people dead across northern India. Uttar Pradesh was the worst-hit.
India's weather office said the dust storms were a result of western disturbances over Jammu and Kashmir state and cyclonic circulation in the northwestern region, NDTV reported.
The meteorological department has warned of more thunderstorms over the next two days.
The Sunday evening storm killed two people and injured 18 in the Indian capital, New Delhi, where trains and commuter rail lines were paused and dozens of flights were diverted.
Another 12 people were killed in eastern West Bengal state and nine in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh by lightning and heavy rains.
ap/ng (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Dust storms and squalls have killed more than 120 people, mainly in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. Forecasters are expecting more bad weather at the weekend. (04.05.2018)
Two of the holiest rivers in India are each to be accorded the same legal status as human beings. A court ruled that the Ganges and Yamuna had a right to protection and that they could be parties to legal disputes. (21.03.2017)
A storm has destroyed two ancient pillars at the entryways of India’s probably most famous landmark, the Taj Mahal. Yet, the monument remained open to the public on Thursday. (13.04.2018)
The medical fraternity is trying to unravel the unusual rate of twin births in Kodinhi, a tiny village in southern Kerala state where some 2,000 families have over 450 pairs of twins. Murali Krishnan reports. (02.05.2018)