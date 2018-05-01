 Saving Uganda′s lifeline with trees and microloans | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Saving Uganda's lifeline with trees and microloans

Western Uganda's Mpanga River is the lifeline for local communities and ecosystems in the region. But like many rivers around the world, it faces multiple threats. Locals are joining forces to protect it.

Watch video 06:13

Making the Mpanga mighty again

Project aim: Protecting the Mpanga River and the surrounding national parks.

Project implementation: Planting more than 18,000 indigenous trees in the area so far; raising awareness of environmental protection in schools; providing microloans for the local community.

Project partners: National Resources Defense Initiative, PROTOS, government of Belgium, Fort Portal Municipal Council, government of Uganda.  

The Mpanga River flows along the green and lush ranges of Western Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains. The river supports dense forest, local communities and multiple species, including chimpanzees. But plastic pollution, poor sanitation and intensive farming are threatening this vital lifeline.

Environmental activist Edgar Muganzi is trying to reverse ecological damage by planting native trees that help prevent erosion, and encouraging communities to defend their environment with the help of microloans.

A film by Julius Mugambwa

WWW links

https://www.protos.ngo/en

Audios and videos on the topic

Making the Mpanga mighty again  

Related content

The Mpanga River Cleaners 27.04.2018

The once mighty Mpanga river in western Uganda has been devastated by human activity. Its waters are polluted, its banks degraded. Environmentalist Edgar Muganzi convinces farmers and school children to help him save it.

Deutschland Sprudelnder Bach

How can we recapture the silence? 27.04.2018

Silence is valuable and rare, according to our author, Klaus Esterluss. He asks how we can reduce man-made noise and its impact on humans and animals. One thing is clear: It will require compromise.

Global Ideas Ecocoffin

A South African burial, 'alien-style' 20.02.2018

A scheme to control invasive plants in South Africa is helping to conserve water — and offering an inexpensive, eco-friendly solution for poor communities to bury their dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

The Mpanga River Cleaners

Environmentalist Edgar Muganzi convinces farmers and school children to help him save the polluted Mpanga River.  

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Going organic in Morocco (DW)

Going organic in Morocco

Organic food in Morocco? There's an app for that. A startup from Casablanca wants to transform the niche market there.  