Saudi Arabia: Prince says women should decide whether to wear body, face veils | News | DW | 19.03.2018

Saudi Arabia's religiously conservative rules constraining the actions and attire of women are showing signs of possibly relaxing. In an interview with US broadcaster CBS on Sunday night, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said women should be able to choose what they wear.

"The laws are very clear and stipulated in the laws of Sharia [Islamic law]: that women wear decent, respectful clothing, like men," Prince Mohammed said in an interview with the CBS' show "60 Minutes."

"This, however, does not particularly specify a black abaya or a black head cover," he added. "The decision is entirely left for women to decide what type of decent and respectful attire she chooses to wear."

The interview aired ahead of Prince Mohammed's visit to the United States, where he is due to meet with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 1955: First school for girls, 1970: First university for women Girls have not always been able to go to school like these students in Riyadh. Enrollment at the first school for girls, Dar Al Hanan, began in 1955. The Riyadh College of Education, the first higher education institution for women, opened in 1970.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2001: ID cards for women At the start of the 21st century, women could get personal ID cards for the first time. The cards are the only way for them to prove who they are, for example in disputes relating to inheritance or property issues. IDs were only issued with the permission of a woman's guardian, though, and to the guardian instead of directly to the woman. Only in 2006 were women able to get IDs without permission.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2005: End of forced marriages - on paper Saudi Arabia banned forced marriage in 2005, but marriage contracts continue to be hammered out between the husband-to-be and the father of the bride, not the bride herself.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2009: The first female government minister In 2009, King Abdullah appointed the first female minister to Saudi Arabia's government. Noura al-Fayez became the deputy education minister for women's affairs.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2012: First female Olympic athletes Saudi Arabia agreed to allow female athletes to compete on the national team for the Olympics for the first time. One of them was Sarah Attar, who ran the women's 800 meter race at the 2012 Olympics in London wearing a headscarf. Before the Games, there was speculation that the Saudi Arabian team might be banned for gender discrimination if they didn't allow women to participate.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2013: Women are allowed to ride bicycles and motorbikes Saudi leaders allowed women to ride bicycles and motorbikes for the first time in 2013 — but only in recreational areas, wearing full Islamic body covering and with a male relative present.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2013: First women in the Shura In February 2013, King Abdullah swore in the first 30 women to the Shura, Saudi Arabia's consultative council. This allowed women to be appointed to these positions, soon they would be allowed to actually run for office...

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2015: Women can vote and get elected In Saudi Arabia's 2015 municipal elections, women were able to vote and run for office for the first time. By contrast, New Zealand was the first country to give women the vote, in 1893. Germany did so in 1919. At the 2015 Saudi polls, 20 women were elected to municipal roles in the absolute monarchy.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2017: First female head of the Saudi stock exchange In February 2017, the Saudi stock exchange names the first female chairperson in its history, Sarah Al Suhaimi.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2018: Women will be allowed to drive On September 26, 2017, Saudi Arabia announced that women would soon be allowed to drive. Starting June 2018, they will no longer need permission from their male guardian to get a driver's license and won't need their guardian in the car when they drive.

Women's rights in Saudi Arabia: a timeline 2018: Women to be allowed in sports stadiums On October 29, 2017, the country's General Sports Authority announced that women would be allowed into sports stadiums for the first time. Three previously male-only arenas will soon be open for women as well, starting in early 2018. Author: Carla Bleiker



'Respectful' clothes open to interpretation

An abaya is a loose-fitting, full-length robe that is typically black. In recent years, Saudi women have started wearing more colorful abayas as well as more open ones over jeans or long skirts.

Although Prince Mohammed's statement appears to signal another opening for women's rights in the conservative kingdom, the prince's emphasis on "decent and respectful attire" means women will still not likely be allowed to wear whatever they would like to.

Although Saudi Arabia has no written legal code to accompany Sharia law, the judiciary and police have enforced a strict dress code requiring women to wear abayas and cover their hair and faces in public. They have also jailed women for not covering themselves in public.

Prince Mohammed has pushed through some reforms benefiting women, but rights groups say he hasn't gone far enough

Criticism remains over women's rights

As the 32-year-old prince has risen to power, he has pushed through a number of social reforms that have included more freedom for women, including allowing women to attend public sporting events — albeit in a "family" zone segregated from the rest of the all-male fans. Women will also be allowed to drive starting this summer.

Although these measures certainly indicate progress, the gender-segregated country continues to be criticized for its ongoing guardianship system.

The system requires women to get the permission of a male family member in order to study abroad, travel or carry out other activities.

