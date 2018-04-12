 Sandy Hook parents sue right-wing radio host Alex Jones for defamation | News | DW | 17.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sandy Hook parents sue right-wing radio host Alex Jones for defamation

Two families have filed separate suits against the "Infowars" radio host, who claims the 2012 school shooting was a hoax. Jones has faced similar suits in the past concerning conspiracy theories he champions.

Alex Jones

The families of two children killed at the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut filed suits against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday. The families are seeking more than $1 million for defamation, relating to Jones' repeated claims on his widely popular radio show that the shooting was staged in order for left-wing politicians to push gun control laws.

"This heartless and vile act of defamation reignited the Sandy Hook 'false flag' conspiracy and tore open the emotional wounds that [the family] has tried so desperately to heal," the lawsuit for the family of deceased 6-year-old Jesse Heslin said.

Another, brought by the family of Noah Pozner, also 6 at the time, read: "Our clients have been tormented for five years by Mr. Jones' ghoulish accusations that they are actors who faked their children's deaths as part of a fraud on the American people. Enough is enough."

The charges relate to Jones' use of his Infowars radio program to continuously push the theory that the Sandy Hook shootings did not occur, even going so far as to say interviews with Pozner's mother had been doctored, and that she was lying about her son's death.

Both lawsuits allege that Jones' actions have inspired others to make death threats against their families.

Heslin and Pozner were two of the 20 children and six adults killed by Adam Lanza on December 14, 2012.

Jones targeted by multiple lawsuits

Jones was faced with a similar suit in June 2017. The far-right radio host was sued by the owner of Washington DC pizzeria Comet Ping Pong after Jones' claims that the restaurant was at the center of a child-porn conspiracy dubbed "Pizzagate" prompted a man to threaten the pizzeria with a loaded rifle. In that instance, Jones retracted his claims and apologized.

He issued another retraction and apology soon after to yogurt company Chobani, which employs refugees, after claiming the company was tied to a case of child sexual assault.

Jones has also accused survivors of the Parkland school shooting in Florida of being paid actors.

es/msh (AP, dpa)

DW recommends

Remington, maker of Sandy Hook AR-15, files for bankruptcy

The US gunmaker Remington has filed for bankruptcy protection after years of falling sales. The company makes the Bushmaster AR-15 rifle used in a 2012 mass shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead. (26.03.2018)  

Armed man self-investigates 'pizzagate' child sex-ring conspiracy

Washington police said an armed man came to investigate a fake child sex ring conspiracy theory involving a pizzeria. The "pizzagate" conspiracy comes amid a heated debate over so-called fake news. (05.12.2016)  

Son of Trump adviser dismissed for 'Pizzagate' tweet

The son of the soon-to-be national security adviser has promoted the conspiracy theory even after it led to violence. A man tried to attack a pizzeria over a fake news story that it was tied to a child sex-ring. (07.12.2016)  

Florida school shooting: Prosecutor seeks death penalty

Prosecutors say they will seek the death penalty for Nikolas Cruz, the former student charged with killing 17 people at a Florida high school last month. Defense lawyers say he'll only plead guilty if his life is spared. (14.03.2018)  

Can a group of Florida high school students change America's cycle of gun violence?

One week after the deadly school shooting in Florida, it is too early to tell whether the powerful protests by surviving students will produce a lasting impact. But they are doing a lot of things right. (21.02.2018)  

Related content

Liberia Präsidentschaftswahl

Liberia: Hostile environment puts journalists at risk 17.04.2018

A local reporter dead, a BBC correspondent fleeing the country and a six-figure lawsuit against a government-critical paper — journalists in Liberia fear an atmosphere of intimidation.

Stephanie Clifford

Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation after CBS interview 27.03.2018

The White House has denied claims by Stormy Daniels that she was threatened to keep quiet about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump. The adult film star has added claims of defamation to her lawsuit.

Österreich Vereidigung der neuen Regierung in Wien

Austria's public broadcaster sues far-right vice chancellor over 'fake news' post 28.02.2018

Far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache is facing multiple lawsuits over a Facebook post saying Austria's public broadcaster spreads "propaganda." His "reform" calls have raised concerns about the news outlet's future.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 