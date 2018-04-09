Salisbury attack: Chemical weapons watchdog confirms UK findings on nerve agent

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) released a statement Thursday, confirming the poison used in the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was the Soviet-era, military-grade nerve agent, Novichok.

Blood samples "confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical," according to a summary of the Hague-based group's report released in London.

It added that "the toxic chemical was of high purity."

The chemical watchdog did not actually name the chemical in its declassified summary, nor did it assign blame for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

The British government previously identified Novichok in its own tests and had requested the OPCW carry out an independent investigation.

Russia denies allegations

Britain and its allies point the finger at Moscow, sparking an international row that led to the mass expulsion of diplomats on both sides. Russia strongly denies it was involved and insists it has destroyed all of its chemical weapons.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the OPCW's findings prove Britain's suspicions.

"This is based on testing in four independent, highly reputable laboratories around the world. All returned the same conclusive results," he said. "There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible — only Russia has the means, motive and record."

Skripal moved to the UK under a spy swap deal in 2010 and settled in the southern town of Salisbury. His daughter was visiting from Russia when they were poisoned. British police said the toxin was placed on the doorknob of his home. Yulia, 33, was discharged from hospital earlier this week, while her father is still receiving treatment and issaid to be improving rapidly.

The results of the laboratory tests will be discussed at an emergency OPCW session next Wednesday.

