Salisbury attack: Chemical weapons watchdog confirms UK findings on nerve agent

The OPCW has confirmed Britain's findings that a nerve agent used in an attack on an ex-spy and his daughter in England last month was the Soviet-era toxin Novichok. Tests were conducted by four independent laboratories.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) released a statement Thursday, confirming the poison used in the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter was the Soviet-era, military-grade nerve agent, Novichok.
Blood samples "confirm the findings of the United Kingdom relating to the identity of the toxic chemical," according to a summary of the Hague-based group's report released in London.
It added that "the toxic chemical was of high purity."
Read more: What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do?
The chemical watchdog did not actually name the chemical in its declassified summary, nor did it assign blame for the March 4 attack on Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.
The British government previously identified Novichok in its own tests and had requested the OPCW carry out an independent investigation.
Read more: Novichok nerve agents – Russia's dangerous 'new' poison
Russia denies allegations
Britain and its allies point the finger at Moscow, sparking an international row that led to the mass expulsion of diplomats on both sides. Russia strongly denies it was involved and insists it has destroyed all of its chemical weapons.
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the OPCW's findings prove Britain's suspicions.
"This is based on testing in four independent, highly reputable laboratories around the world. All returned the same conclusive results," he said. "There can be no doubt what was used and there remains no alternative explanation about who was responsible — only Russia has the means, motive and record."
Read more: Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent
Skripal moved to the UK under a spy swap deal in 2010 and settled in the southern town of Salisbury. His daughter was visiting from Russia when they were poisoned. British police said the toxin was placed on the doorknob of his home. Yulia, 33, was discharged from hospital earlier this week, while her father is still receiving treatment and issaid to be improving rapidly.
The results of the laboratory tests will be discussed at an emergency OPCW session next Wednesday.
nm/ng (Reuters, AFP, AP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Who is Sergei Skripal, the Russian poisoned with a nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury? Jailed in Russia for spying for UK intelligence, he was apparently "turned" into an asset for the West while in Spain. (05.04.2018)
British foreign secretary Boris Johnson renewed his allegation that it was extremely likely that Vladimir Putin personally gave the order to use the nerve agent to attack the former spy Sergei Skripal. (20.03.2018)
Double agent Sergei Skripal was poisoned with a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. (13.03.2018)
The hospital has said that Skripal is no longer in critical condition. Meanwhile, the US announced a raft of new economic sanctions against Moscow. (06.04.2018)
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the heads of diplomatic missions from 23 countries to say how many of their officials are to leave Moscow following the UK spy poisoning. Four German diplomats are to go home. (30.03.2018)
The poisoned daughter of a Russian ex-spy has been released from hospital after recovering from a nerve agent attack. She could be joined soon by her father, Sergei, who is said to be "rapidly improving." (10.04.2018)
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has recently grabbed headlines over the case of the poisoned ex-double agent Skripal. Apart from that, the agency works rather unobtrusively in the background. (05.04.2018)