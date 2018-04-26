 Russia′s ′floating Chernobyl′ nuclear power plant heads out to sea | News | DW | 28.04.2018
News

Russia's 'floating Chernobyl' nuclear power plant heads out to sea

The twin reactors left their home port of St. Petersburg for a long, slow, journey to Siberia. Environmentalists slammed the mobile maritime reactors, saying an accident could damage parts of the Arctic.

A barge containing two nuclear reactors is towed out to sea by at least three tug boats from its port in St. Petersburg.

Russia launched a floating nuclear power plant out of its shipyard in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The Akademik Lomonsov, which was constructed at the port in the former capital, was towed out to sea for the start of a long journey.

The plant will traverse the Baltic Sea, wind its way past the northern tip of Norway before stopping in Murmansk in northwest Russia, where the nuclear reactors are to be loaded with fuel.

From there the barge will wind its way to the Russian Far East and the Arctic coast off of Chukotka. There, it is expected to go into service in 2019. The idea is for it to power a port town, oil rigs, and a desalination plant.

The twin reactors are expected to provide up to 200,000 people with electricity from a Siberian port in Pewek.

Several tug boats join forces to pull a barge carrying two nuclear reactors out to sea.

Tug boats join forces to pull a barge carrying two Russian built nuclear reactors out to sea

The next Chernobyl?

Environmentalists have slammed the sea-based plant, with Greenpeace calling it a "floating Chernobyl."
They have also dubbed it a "Chernobyl on ice," a reference to the 1986 nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl power plant in what was then Soviet-controlled Ukraine. The worst nuclear accident in history prompted a mass evacuation and left large swathes of Ukraine and neighboring Belarus uninhabitable.

Today Russia is eager to mine Siberia's rich deposits of oil and gas that are thought to extend out to sea, towards the North Pole.

Global warming has resulted in a rapid melting of Arctic ice, which is opening up new shipping routes through Russia's north.

The Kremlin is also seeking to strengthen its military presence in the region.

