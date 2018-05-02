 Russia′s Alexei Navalny released day after mass anti-Putin protests | News | DW | 06.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russia's Alexei Navalny released day after mass anti-Putin protests

Nearly 1,600 protesters were arrested during anti-Putin protests across the country. Human rights groups have called on Russian authorities to "immediately release all peaceful protesters."

Alexei Navalny during a protest in central Moscow

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny led protests in central Moscow before being arrested

Russian authorities released opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Sunday, a day after he was arrested along with nearly 1,600 protesters across the country.

Police charged Navalny with organizing an unauthorized gathering and disobeying police orders, according to the opposition leader. His lawyer, Veronika Polyakova, said he is due in court on May 11.

Read more: Alexei Navalny: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' 

Navalny was arrested on Saturday shortly after arriving at Pushkin Square in Moscow during anti-government demonstrations, leading protesters in chants of "Down with the tsar."

'They received an order'

Days before, Navalny called on Russians to take to the streets and oppose a fourth presidential term for Putin, who is to be inaugurated on Monday. Local authorities considered it "provocation and irresponsible behavior," reported state-owned TASS news agency.

"It appears they received an order 'do not put him behind bars before the inauguration,'" Navalny said in a tweet.

  • Russland Alexei Navalny in Moskau (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    The face of Russia's opposition

    The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to the public's attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

  • Russland Proteste nach der Wahl Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Stenin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Disputed parliamentary elections

    In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

  • Russland Prozess gegen den russischen Oppositionsführer Alexej Nawalny (Reuters)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Second jail term

    After being re-elected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal enquiry into Nivalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

  • Bürgermeisterwahl Moskau Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Anti-Kremlin platform grows

    Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin-ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

  • Screenshot Website Youtube Alexei Navalny (Alexei Navalny/Youtube)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Navalny takes to social media

    His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

  • Russland Oppositionsführer Alexei Nawalny (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Presidential ambitions

    In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

  • Russland Alexei Anatoljewitsch Nawalny vor Gericht (picture-alliance/Sputnik/A. Kudenko)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Convicted of corruption

    In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

  • Russland Nawalny Festnahme bei den Protesten in Moskau (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman for Alexey Navalny's campaign)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Moscow's biggest protests in six years

    In February, 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

  • Russland | Oppositionsführer Alexei Navalny nach Attacke mit Zelyonka (brilliant green antiseptic) (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Feldman)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Physically assaulted

    Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

    Author: David Martin


'Outrageous'

The violent crackdown on protesters was criticized internationally, with the EU condemning Russian authorities for "police brutality and mass arrests."

"The detention of over a thousand demonstrators and violence used against them by the Russian authorities across the country threaten the fundamental freedoms of expression, association and assembly in the Russian Federation," the EU said in a statement.

Read more: Who are the allies of Russia's Vladimir Putin in Germany?

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International said it was "outrageous" that police and pro-Kremlin supporters would use force against protesters even if gathering had not been previously authorized.

"The authorities should immediately release all peaceful protesters arrested and launch an independent, thorough and effective investigation in the use of force by police, and the attacks on the protesters by the 'Cossacks,'" said Denis Krivosheev, Amnesty's deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia.
Watch video 01:32

Anti-Putin protests end in violence, arrests

ls/jm (AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Russia: Alexei Navalny arrested as anti-Putin protests sweep nation

Under the motto "He is not our tsar," Russians have taken to the streets to decry a fourth term by President Vladimir Putin. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained along with many other protesters, a monitor says. (05.05.2018)  

Alexei Navalny: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' in Russia

Opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been barred from running for president in Russia. In an interview with DW's Zhanna Nemtsova, he explains why he is calling for a boycott of the country's upcoming election. (08.02.2018)  

Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential election with more than 75 percent

Vladimir Putin told supporters in a victory speech in Moscow that Russia was "bound for success." While officials have reported strong turnout, monitoring groups have reported electoral violations. (18.03.2018)  

Who are the allies of Vladmir Putin and Russia in Germany?

Although the German government is clearly oriented toward the West, Germany often plays the mediator with Russia, and business interests also encourage tight connections. DW looks at Russia's best friends in Germany. (28.03.2018)  

EU condemns Russia protest arrests, police brutality

The EU has slammed mass arrests in Russia during protests against recently re-elected President Vladimir Putin. Nearly 1,600 people were said to have been detained by police, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (05.05.2018)  

Who is Alexei Navalny?

Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has become one of the most prominent figures of the anti-Putin protest movement. The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has vowed to challenge Putin for the presidency in 2018. (12.06.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Anti-Putin protests end in violence, arrests  

Related content

Anti-Putin-Demonstration in Moskau - Nawalny Festnahme

Russia: Alexei Navalny arrested as anti-Putin protests sweep nation 05.05.2018

Under the motto "He is not our tsar," Russians have taken to the streets to decry a fourth term by President Vladimir Putin. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained along with many other protesters, a monitor says.

Proteste in Russland Moskau

EU condemns Russia protest arrests, police brutality 05.05.2018

The EU has slammed mass arrests in Russia during protests against recently re-elected President Vladimir Putin. Nearly 1,600 people were said to have been detained by police, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Anti-Putin protests: More than 1,600 people arrested 05.05.2018

Russians angered by the impending inauguration of Vladimir Putin to a new term as president protested in scores of cities across the country. Police responded with arrests. Amongst the detained ones was opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 