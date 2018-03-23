Russian World Cup town demolishes Soviet-era eyesore | News | DW | 25.03.2018

The never-completed TV tower in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, has been razed ahead of the soccer tournament. Popular with locals, officials said the 220-meter structure "disfigured the city landscape."
One of 11 Russian cities playing host to this summer's soccer World Cup blew up its most famous landmark on Saturday — a rusty, half-finished Soviet-era television tower.
Construction of the 220-meter (720-foot) concrete structure in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg began in 1983 but was never completed due to the collapse of the Soviet Union.
As part of beautifying efforts by Russian cities ahead of the quadrennial football tournament, authorities decided to demolish the tower.
Read more: Russia World Cup: Germany warns of Islamist terror and hooligan threat
Ice rink to replace tower
The tower was blown up in several locations around its circumference and directed onto a special soil pad to avoid the spread of debris. The demolition cost around 200 million rubles (€2.8 million, $3.5 million). A new ice rink will be built on the site.
The regional authority's decision was made last year after officials deemed the tower "disfiguring to the city landscape."
Read more: 100 things to know ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia
Local governor Eugene Kuivashev said in a radio interview, "No one seriously believes that the city needs such a symbol."
Once the tallest abandoned building in the world, attempts were made to find a new use for the tower. Suggestions included turning the top of the structure into a chapel with a statue of a Russian saint, or converting it into a giant lighthouse.
'Hug the tower'
Saturday's demolition wasn't without public opposition. Many residents and urbanists campaigned for the tower to remain; some even organized a protest earlier this week to "hug the tower."
Read more: Germany rules out Russia World Cup boycott over nerve agent attack
Ivan Volkov, a 39-year-old lawyer and head of a committee opposing the tower's destruction, said the decision had been made "behind the scenes" without residents' knowledge.
After its demolition, the remains of the tower will be cleared to make way for the city's new ice rink
Another resident, Olgo Turova, described the tower as the "pearl" of Yekaterinburg and compared its destruction to the French government deciding to demolish the Eiffel Tower.
The demolition was postponed until after Russia's recent presidential election because it was thought that protests could aggravate the situation during the race.
Read more: VAR to be used at the World Cup, FIFA confirms
Yekaterinburg — sometimes spelled Ekaterinburg — will host four World Cup matches at its renovated central stadium during the month-long tournament. Other matches will be played in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad and Sochi, among other cities.
mm/sms (AP, Reuters)
Johnson said comparing this summer's World Cup in Russia to the 1936 Berlin Olympics was "right." Nazi leader Adolf Hitler wanted the 1936 Olympics in Berlin to show the supposed racial superiority of the German race. (21.03.2018)
Berlin is walking a fine line in the row between London and Moscow over a nerve agent attack on an ex-spy. Germany has accepted Russia was "probably" behind the attempted murder but stopped short of direct confrontation. (16.03.2018)
Germany's top police authority has found evidence that Islamist terrorist groups may target the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The agency also pointed to Russia's hooligan scene as a source of violence. (06.03.2018)
There are 100 days to go until the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia. Here is everything you need to know, from key dates and figures to why you should pay attention to the predictions of a deaf cat from St. Petersburg. (06.03.2018)
Video assistant referee technology (VAR) will make its debut at the World Cup in Russia this summer, despite opposition from fans. The technology has had mixed success since its introduction in Germany last year. (16.03.2018)
The UK nerve agent attack shows Russia has no "red lines" anymore, says Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin. In an interview with DW, he contends that Moscow's aggression against Kyiv could happen anywhere now. (19.03.2018)