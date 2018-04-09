 Russian spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal declines Russian embassy′s help | News | DW | 11.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russian spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal declines Russian embassy's help

The daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal won't be accepting the assistance of the Russian embassy. Yulia Skripal says she is "seeking to come to terms" with her "prospects" and her father is still seriously ill.

Julia Skripal (Reuters/Yulia Skripal/Facebook)

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in the UK last month along with her father, said on Wednesday she would not be seeking the services of the Russian embassy.

In her first statement since her release from Salisbury District Hospital on April 9, Skripal said she had "been made aware of my specific contacts at the Russian embassy who have kindly offered me their assistance in any way they can."

Read more: Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent

"At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services, but, if I change my mind I know how to contact them," she added.

Yulia, 33, and her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, were found slumped over on a bench in the southern British town of Salisbury after being exposed to a nerve agent on March 4.
Watch video 01:33

Yulia Skripal released from UK hospital

Cousin Victoria

In the statement, Skripal mentioned her cousin Victoria in Russia, who came into the picture after it was alleged Skripal called her while she was in hospital.

Read more: The curious case of Yulia Skripal's recorded phone call

An audio recording broadcast on an evening talk show in Russia is said to capture a conversation between the younger Skripal and her cousin in Russia, in which her cousin says she intends to visit her in London.

Skripal thanked her cousin for her concern but asked that "she does not visit me or try to contact me for the time being," adding that "her opinions and assertions are not mine and they are not my father's."

 'A totally different life'

Skripal, whose 66-year-old father remains in hospital, said she was "safe and feeling better as time goes by," but was still suffering from the effects of the nerve agent used in the attack.

Read more: What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do?

"I find myself in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago, and I am seeking to come to terms with my prospects, whilst also recovering from this attack on me," Skripal said, adding that her father "is still seriously ill."

  • Sergei Skripal (picture-alliance/dpa/Tass)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Ex-Russian spy poisoned

    On March 4, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his 33-year-old daughter were found slumped on a bench outside a shopping center in the British town of Salisbury. Authorities said both were in a critical condition after being exposed to an "unknown substance." Skripal was a former general of Russian military intelligence who had been convicted in Russia for spying for the UK.

  • Dmitry Peskov (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/M. Metzel)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia denies involvement

    Russia denied any knowledge of the poisoning, which echoed the murder of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2006. Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium-210. "We see that such a tragic situation happened," Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on March 6. "But we don't have information about what could be the cause, what this person did."

  • Salisbury soldiers wearing protective clothing (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Nerve agent suspected

    On March 7, British police said they suspected a very rare nerve agent was behind the poisoning of Skripal. "This is being treated as a major incident involving attempted murder by administration of a nerve agent," Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Mark Rowley said in a statement. "I can also confirm that we believe the two people originally who became unwell were targeted specifically."

  • UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd (picture-alliance/empics/A. Matthews)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK promises retaliation

    British police said more than 21 people had sought medical treatment as a result of the nerve agent attack. On March 8, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd told the House of Commons that enormous resources were being used to determine who was behind the attack. Rudd called the use of a chemical nerve agent on British soil a "brazen and reckless" act that would be answered with all possible force.

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    May gives Russia a deadline

    On March 12, British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the poisoning. May said the Russian government had either ordered the attack or lost control of the Russian-produced chemical nerve agent Novichok. She gave Moscow until midnight on Tuesday to explain its Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

  • British and European Union flags (picture-alliance/empics/Y. Mok)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    EU supports UK

    On March 13, vice president of the European Commission European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, said the EU would stand in solidarity with Britain after London accused Russia of being behind the nerve agent attack. When asked if the EU might impose sanctions of Russia if it was agreed Moscow was responsible for the attack, Dombrovskis said: "Of course, the UK can count on EU solidarity in this regard."

  • British Prime Minister Theresa May (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia calls UK bluff

    Russia failed to respond to May’s midnight deadline for an explanation of its suspected involvement in the poisoning. On March 14, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in London said Moscow would not respond "until it receives samples of the chemical substance." May had said a "full range" of retaliatory measures would be considered if Moscow did not give a "credible response" by the deadline.

  • A plane in London that was to return Russian diplomats (picture alliance/TASS/dpa/I. Dmitryachev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK announces expulsions of diplomats

    After Russia failed to give an explanation, May announced on March 14 that the UK would expel 23 Russian diplomats identified as "undeclared intelligence officers." May also said the UK would suspend all high-level bilateral contact with Russia. The biggest expulsions from London in 30 years would "fundamentally degrade Russian intelligence capability for years to come," May said.

  • A European Union flag in London (picture alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    France, Germany, UK, US blame Russia

    On March 15, the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and US released a joint statement that demanded "complete disclosure" from Russia saying there is "no plausible alternative" to Moscow's involvement. The statement said the attack using "a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia" constituted "an assault on UK sovereignty" that threatened "the security of us all."

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Zemlianichenko)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Russia expels British diplomats

    In retaliation to the UK, Russia said it would also expel 23 British diplomats, giving them the same one-week deadline. Russia’s Foreign Ministry said it would also close the British Council in Russia, and might take further measures against Britain in the event of more "hostile steps" from London. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, had said Moscow would "of course" respond with expulsions.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (Getty Images/AFP/M. Klimentyev)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Putin dismisses claims as 'nonsense'

    "It's complete drivel, rubbish, nonsense that somebody in Russia would allow themselves to do such a thing ahead of elections and the World Cup," Putin said on March 19. "It's quite obvious that if it were a military-grade nerve agent, people would have died on the spot." Putin said Moscow "destroyed all our chemical weapons under international oversight unlike some of our partners."

  • British soldiers in gas masks (Getty Images/C.J. Ratcliffe)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    UK says Novichok was used

    On March 20, UK scientists determined Skripal was poisoned using a little-known nerve agent from a group of chemical compounds known as Novichok. The family of compounds, which were developed in the 1970s and 80s, comprise numerous nerve agents. The Soviets once developed these weapons to circumvent the Chemical Weapons Convention. Novichok-5 and Novichok-7 are supposed to be the most dangerous.

  • The Russian flag seen through wire (Reuters/G. Garanich)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Mass Russian diplomat expulsions

    A number of EU countries teamed together on March 26 and simultaneously announced they would be expelling Russian diplomats. Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Ukraine all announced they would be expelling Russian envoys. The US followed suit with the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and announced the closure of Moscow's consulate in Seattle.

  • Police officer at the Skripal house in Salisbury (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/F. Augstein)

    Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

    Poison on front door

    UK police found the highest concentration of the nerve agent on the front door of the Skripal's family home in Salisbury. They believe that is where Skripal and his daughter must have first come into contact with the poison. It was likely mixed in with a "gloopy substance" smeared on the door handle.

    Author: Louisa Wright


DW recommends

What does the chemical weapons watchdog OPCW do?

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has recently grabbed headlines over the case of the poisoned ex-double agent Skripal. Apart from that, the agency works rather unobtrusively in the background. (05.04.2018)  

Sergei Skripal: The former spy poisoned with a nerve agent

Who is Sergei Skripal, the Russian poisoned with a nerve agent in the British city of Salisbury? Jailed in Russia for spying for UK intelligence, he was apparently "turned" into an asset for the West while in Spain. (05.04.2018)  

Russian spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital

The poisoned daughter of a Russian ex-spy has been released from hospital after recovering from a nerve agent attack. She could be joined soon by her father, Sergei, who is said to be "rapidly improving." (10.04.2018)  

Russia accuses UK and allies of concocting the attack on Skripal at UN Security Council

Russia has told the United Nations Security Council that British intelligence services probably poisoned Sergei Skripal. The US accused Russia of peddling conspiracy theories and said it stood behind the UK. (05.04.2018)  

The curious case of Yulia Skripal's recorded phone call

Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the poisoned double agent Sergei Skripal, allegedly called her cousin in Russia to tell her "everyone was recovering." Yulia had been found with her father and had spent weeks in a coma. (06.04.2018)  

Poisoned ex-spy Skripal 'improving rapidly'

The hospital has said that Skripal is no longer in critical condition. Meanwhile, the US announced a raft of new economic sanctions against Moscow. (06.04.2018)  

Russian spy poisoning: How it unfolded

The poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal has caused a standoff between Russia and the UK. Russia has denied knowledge of the poisoning but that hasn't stopped other countries taking action. (26.03.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Yulia Skripal released from UK hospital  

Related content

Yulia Skripal released from UK hospital 10.04.2018

Yulia Skripal, daughter of former Russian spy Sergei Skripa, has been released from the hospital and brought to a secure location. Sergei Skripal is also expected to recover. Father and daughter had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

Julia Skripal

Russian spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital 10.04.2018

The poisoned daughter of a Russian ex-spy has been released from hospital after recovering from a nerve agent attack. She could be joined soon by her father, Sergei, who is said to be "rapidly improving."

Yulia Skripal issues her first statement 05.04.2018

Skripal and her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, have been in the hospital one month now. They were both attacked in Salisbury with a nerve agent. The UK maintains that Moscow was involved in the poisoning – a claim the Kremlin denies.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 