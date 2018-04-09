Russian spy poisoning: Yulia Skripal declines Russian embassy's help

Yulia Skripal, who was poisoned with a nerve agent in the UK last month along with her father, said on Wednesday she would not be seeking the services of the Russian embassy.

In her first statement since her release from Salisbury District Hospital on April 9, Skripal said she had "been made aware of my specific contacts at the Russian embassy who have kindly offered me their assistance in any way they can."

"At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services, but, if I change my mind I know how to contact them," she added.

Yulia, 33, and her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, were found slumped over on a bench in the southern British town of Salisbury after being exposed to a nerve agent on March 4.

Cousin Victoria

In the statement, Skripal mentioned her cousin Victoria in Russia, who came into the picture after it was alleged Skripal called her while she was in hospital.

An audio recording broadcast on an evening talk show in Russia is said to capture a conversation between the younger Skripal and her cousin in Russia, in which her cousin says she intends to visit her in London.

Skripal thanked her cousin for her concern but asked that "she does not visit me or try to contact me for the time being," adding that "her opinions and assertions are not mine and they are not my father's."

'A totally different life'

Skripal, whose 66-year-old father remains in hospital, said she was "safe and feeling better as time goes by," but was still suffering from the effects of the nerve agent used in the attack.

"I find myself in a totally different life than the ordinary one I left just over a month ago, and I am seeking to come to terms with my prospects, whilst also recovering from this attack on me," Skripal said, adding that her father "is still seriously ill."