Russian governor resigns over deadly Kemerovo mall fire

The governor of Russia's Kemerovo region resigned on Sunday over a huge fire at a shopping mall in which at least 64 people died, including 41 children.

In a video address released by his office, Aman Tuleyev said he could no longer remain in office with "such a heavy burden," saying his resignation was the only possible moral course.

The disaster has been blamed on criminal negligence, with several safety rules violated. Among other things, officials said fire exits were illegally blocked, the fire alarm system was out of order and children had been locked inside cinemas.

Tuleyev, 73, who has governed the coal-mining region in western Siberia for more than 20 years, himself came under criticism for not visiting the site of the disaster in the first few days and for failing to meet with relatives of victims.

The fire broke out on an upper floor of the building

Arrests made

President Vladimir Putin had initially refused to dismiss Tuleyev, despite widespread public anger in Kemerovo and across Russia.

The fire, which swept through a cinema complex and a children's play area in the Winter Cherry mall in the city of Kemerovo last Sunday, was one of the deadliest since the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.

The owner of the shopping mall and the regional chief building inspector have been detained and could face years in prison, investigators said on Friday.

The head of the company responsible for the building's fire alarm system, an employee of the same company and a security guard were also taken into custody.

Watch video 02:04 Share Small coffins, enormous grief Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2v8Fa Russia copes with grief and anger as it buries its dead

tj/rc (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.