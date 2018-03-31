 Russia strikes evacuation deal with eastern Ghouta rebels | News | DW | 01.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Russia strikes evacuation deal with eastern Ghouta rebels

Russia has made a deal to evacuate hundreds of civilians and rebels from Syria's eastern Ghouta, a monitor says. Some rebels had previously refused to leave the enclave.

Syrian soldiers in eastern Ghouta (Imago/Xinhua/A. Safarjalani)

Syrian ally Russia has struck a deal with rebels in the main town of the eastern Ghouta region to allow hundreds of civilians to leave along with fighters, a group monitoring Syria's conflict said on Sunday.

The town, Douma, is the final pocket of resistance to the Damascus regime in the embattled enclave.

The pro-regime Al-Watan newspaper quoted "diplomatic sources" as saying a deal had been reached with the Jaish al-Islam rebel group that they would leave Douma for the northeastern rebel-held province of Idlib.

However, Reuters news agency has reported that Jaish al-Islam is still negotiating over the terms of a deal that would give them the option of either leaving the enclave or making peace with the Syrian authorities.

Reuters quoted Syrian state media as saying members of another rebel group, Failaq al Rahman, had begun leaving the region on Sunday.

.
Watch video 12:03

'Hell on Earth': Eastern Ghouta

Most of enclave retaken

The reports come after Syria's army said on Saturday that it was preparing to capture Douma and rid it of the rebels, which it calls terrorists.

Jaish al-Islam, or "Army of Islam," has previously refused to leave the area.

Eastern Ghouta ENG

Tens of thousands of civilians have fled eastern Ghouta into regime-held territory since the Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, first put the enclave under massive siege on February 18, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, while more than 1,600 have been killed.

The monitor says regime forces have now retaken 95 percent of eastern Ghouta,which lies on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

A full recapture of the enclave would be a major victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has been facing a rebellion against his rule since early 2011.

tj/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Syrian rebels deny Russian deal to leave Douma

Rebels refute a Russian claim that Jaysh al-Islam, or Army of Islam, will leave Douma in eastern Ghouta. The retaking of Douma would remove the final rebel stronghold in Damascus. (30.03.2018)  

Syrian forces: Most of eastern Ghouta has been retaken

Syria's state media has said regime forces have regained most of the towns and villages in a rebel-held territory near Damascus. A deal has reportedly been reached to evacuate the injured from a key town in the enclave. (01.04.2018)  

Fresh evacuations empty rebels, civilians from Syria’s eastern Ghouta

The Syrian army is close to regaining full control of eastern Ghouta. Talks are underway to reach a full settlement that could see Russian troops deployed inside the town of Douma. (25.03.2018)  

WWW links

Newsletter

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Hell on Earth': Eastern Ghouta  

Related content

Syrien Ost-Ghouta

More rebels and civilians abandon Syria's eastern Ghouta 24.03.2018

The Russian government estimates that more than 100,000 civilians have evacuated besieged eastern Ghouta in the past month. The Syrian army is close to gaining full control of the rebel-held enclave.

Syrien Syrische Soldaten in Ost-Ghuta

Syrian forces: Most of eastern Ghouta has been retaken 01.04.2018

Syria's state media has said regime forces have regained most of the towns and villages in a rebel-held territory near Damascus. A deal has reportedly been reached to evacuate the injured from a key town in the enclave.

Syrien Krieg - Ostghuta bei Damaskus | Evakuierung aus Douma, Ostghuta

Fresh evacuations empty rebels, civilians from Syria’s eastern Ghouta 25.03.2018

The Syrian army is close to regaining full control of eastern Ghouta. Talks are underway to reach a full settlement that could see Russian troops deployed inside the town of Douma.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 