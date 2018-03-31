Russia strikes evacuation deal with eastern Ghouta rebels

Syrian ally Russia has struck a deal with rebels in the main town of the eastern Ghouta region to allow hundreds of civilians to leave along with fighters, a group monitoring Syria's conflict said on Sunday.

The town, Douma, is the final pocket of resistance to the Damascus regime in the embattled enclave.

The pro-regime Al-Watan newspaper quoted "diplomatic sources" as saying a deal had been reached with the Jaish al-Islam rebel group that they would leave Douma for the northeastern rebel-held province of Idlib.

However, Reuters news agency has reported that Jaish al-Islam is still negotiating over the terms of a deal that would give them the option of either leaving the enclave or making peace with the Syrian authorities.

Reuters quoted Syrian state media as saying members of another rebel group, Failaq al Rahman, had begun leaving the region on Sunday.

Most of enclave retaken

The reports come after Syria's army said on Saturday that it was preparing to capture Douma and rid it of the rebels, which it calls terrorists.

Jaish al-Islam, or "Army of Islam," has previously refused to leave the area.



Tens of thousands of civilians have fled eastern Ghouta into regime-held territory since the Syrian army, backed by Russian air power, first put the enclave under massive siege on February 18, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, while more than 1,600 have been killed.

The monitor says regime forces have now retaken 95 percent of eastern Ghouta,which lies on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.

A full recapture of the enclave would be a major victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has been facing a rebellion against his rule since early 2011.

