 Russia: Alexei Navalny arrested as anti-Putin protests sweep nation | News | DW | 05.05.2018
Russia: Alexei Navalny arrested as anti-Putin protests sweep nation

Under the motto "He is not our tsar," Russians have taken to the streets to decry a fourth term by President Vladimir Putin. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained along with many other protesters, a monitor says.
Watch video 04:11

Emily Sherwin reporting from an anti-Putin protest in Moscow

Russian police on Saturday arrested hundreds of protesters rallying against President Vladimir Putin ahead of his inauguration on Monday, an independent monitor said.

OVD-Info, a group monitoring political repression in Russia, said it had received reports of more than 1,000 people being arrested nationwide, nearly 500 of them in Moscow. Citing its own sources, it also said pro-Kremlin Cossacks had hit protesters with leather whips at protests in the capital.

In central Moscow, police arrested opposition leader Alexei Navalny (above) along with several others. "Navalny appeared on Pushkin Square and was quickly detained," said opposition politician Leonid Volkov. "The detention was absolutely illegal."

 Read more: Alexei Navalny: 'There is no pro-Putin majority' 

 In St. Petersburg, hundreds of people gathered, chanting: "He is not our tsar."

'He is not our tsar'

Navalny, who was blocked from running in the March presidential election, had urged Russians to take to the streets and protest against Putin's fourth presidential term.

"Craven old man Putin thinks he is a tsar," the opposition leader said in another tweet ahead of the protests. "But he is not our tsar."

Read more: Who are the allies of Russia's Vladimir Putin in Germany?

Although protests have sprung up in scores of cities across Russia, authorities have refused to give organizers permission.

Police confront protesters in Moscow.

Police confront protesters in Moscow

The large-scale protests showed that Navalny's opposition, although largely dismissed by officials and all but ignored by state-run television, has considerable support across the country.

''I think that Putin isn't worthy of leading this country. He has been doing it for 18 years and has done nothing good for it," said Moscow demonstrator Dmitry Nikitenko. "He should leave for good."

'Right to protest'

Human rights groups have warned Russian security services from taking a heavy-handed approach against protesters, with Amnesty International on Friday urging authorities to allow peaceful protests to go ahead unhindered.

  • Russland Alexei Navalny in Moskau (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    The face of Russia's opposition

    The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to the public's attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.

  • Russland Proteste nach der Wahl Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Stenin)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Disputed parliamentary elections

    In 2011, Navalny was arrested for the first time, spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. The parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia was marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to make "extraordinary efforts" to continue the protest movement.

  • Russland Prozess gegen den russischen Oppositionsführer Alexej Nawalny (Reuters)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Second jail term

    After being re-elected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal enquiry into Nivalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.

  • Bürgermeisterwahl Moskau Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Anti-Kremlin platform grows

    Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin-ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.

  • Screenshot Website Youtube Alexei Navalny (Alexei Navalny/Youtube)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Navalny takes to social media

    His anti-Kremlin rhetoric has led to Navalny being banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That has forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists has mobilized a legion of young followers.

  • Russland Oppositionsführer Alexei Nawalny (Getty Images/AFP/K. Kudryavtsev)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Presidential ambitions

    In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, could ultimately bar him from running for public office.

  • Russland Alexei Anatoljewitsch Nawalny vor Gericht (picture-alliance/Sputnik/A. Kudenko)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Convicted of corruption

    In 2016, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court, which in 2017 again charged Navalny with a suspended five-year sentence. Navalny's challenge against the ruling remains ongoing.

  • Russland Nawalny Festnahme bei den Protesten in Moskau (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Evgeny Feldman for Alexey Navalny's campaign)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Moscow's biggest protests in six years

    In February, 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a billion-euro property empire. The presidential candidate was released 15 days later.

  • Russland | Oppositionsführer Alexei Navalny nach Attacke mit Zelyonka (brilliant green antiseptic) (picture-alliance/AP Photo/E. Feldman)

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

    Physically assaulted

    Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye, permanently damaging his right cornea. Navalny accused the Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. However, he was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.

"The Russian authorities must learn from their past mistakes, when the repeated refusal to grant permission to hold protest rallies has been a patent violation of human rights," said Denis Krivosheev, who serves as Amnesty's deputy director of Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Read more: Is it time for Germany to revisit its relationship with Russia?

"Rather than brutally stamping out dissent, the Russian government should respect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Thousands are expected to take to the streets in Moscow and other Russian cities on Saturday, and it is their right to protest."

Russia witnessed one of its largest mass protests since the end of the collapse of the Soviet Union in the run-up to Putin's third term as president. In response, Russian security services launched a brutal crackdown, arresting hundreds of protesters.

Putin is to be sworn-in Monday for a new six-year term after winning re-election in March with 77 percent of the vote. Navalny wanted to challenge Putin at the ballot box but was blocked because of a felony conviction that prohibited from runnng for office.

Navalny's supporters consider the charge against him nothing more than a political maneuver intended marginalize him during the campaign.
 

  • Vladimir Putin in a KGB uniform

    Vladimir Putin: The Road to Power

    KGB cadet

    Born in St.Petersburg in 1952, Putin's signed up with the Soviet intelligence agency the KGB right out of law school in 1975. His first assignment was to monitor foreign nationals and consulate employees in his home city, then called Leningrad. He was then assigned to Dresden, East Germany. He reportedly burned hundreds of KGB files after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

  • Putin stands with former St.Petersburg mayor Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The Road to Power

    Political mentor

    On the left, a young Putin can be seen standing next to then-St.Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak. Sobchak had been a professor of Putin's, who appointed him to be an advisor on international affairs. Despite a corruption scandal early in his tenure, Putin's friendship with Sobchak kept him from losing his job.

  • Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The Road to Power

    Meteoric rise

    Putin quickly leapt from St.Petersburg to Moscow. In 1997, President Boris Yeltsin gave Putin a mid-level position on his staff — a position Putin would use to cultivate important political friendships that would serve him in the decades to come.

  • Funeral of Anatoly Sobchak

    Vladimir Putin: The Road to Power

    Death of a friend

    Putin was deeply affected by Anatoly Sobchak's death in 2000. After the apprentice outstripped his teacher politically, Sobchak became a vocal early proponent of Putin's bid for the presidency. A year earlier, Putin used his political connections to have fraud allegations against Sobchak dropped, the beginning of a pattern for friends of the former spy.

  • Vladimir Putin taking his first oath of office

    Vladimir Putin: The Road to Power

    Temporary president

    In June 2000, Boris Yeltsin stepped down, leaving his prime minister to become interim leader. As he was running for his sucessful presidential campaign, Putin's corruption allegations from his time on the city government in St.Petersburg resurfaced. Marina Salye, the lawmaker who brought up the claims, was silenced and forced to leave the city.

  • Vladimir Putin and Dmitry Medvedev

    Vladimir Putin: The Road to Power

    Tandemocracy

    When Putin was constitutionally barred from running for a third consecutive term in 2008, his Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ran in his stead. When Medvedev was elected, his appointed Putin as premier. This led to criticism of a "tandemocracy," in Moscow, with many people believing that Medvedev was Putin's puppet.

  • A victory parade for Putin

    Vladimir Putin: The Road to Power

    Victory

    In March 2018, Vladimir Putin was elected to his fourth term as president. Because the presidential term has been extended, this means Putin will be in power for the next six years. However, the election was marred by a lack of opposition to the incumbent, as well as allegations of vote tampering and ballot-stuffing.

Emily Sherwin reporting from an anti-Putin protest in Moscow  

