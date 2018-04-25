Ronny Jackson withdraws bid to lead US Department of Veteran Affairs

US President Donald Trump's doctor, Ronny Jackson, withdrew from his bid to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs office on Thursday, following prolonged controversy over alleged alcohol abuse and over-prescription of drugs.

Veterans groups wield considerable political clout in the US and have been dismayed by continued disarray at the department, despite Trump's campaign promises to improve veterans care.

Read more: Trump fires Veterans Affairs boss David Shulkin, names White House physician Ronny Jackson as replacement

Watch video 04:17 Share Trump Termination by Tweet Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2vE1v Trump Termination by Tweet

Jackson's rise and fall

The US Navy rear admiral, physician to three consecutive presidents, came to wider prominence in January when he gave an unusally glowing account of Trump's health.

In late March, Trump fired then-VA chief David Shulkin over unauthorized travel expenses and nominated Jackson as his replacement.

Concerns were immediately raised over his lack of experience.

On Wednesday — the day of his confirmation hearing — Senate Democrats released a litany of allegations on alcohol abuse, poor behaviour and lax drug prescription.

The Senate committee considering his nomination postponed the hearing indefinitely, leading to Jackson withdrawing his bid.

Read more: US President Donald Trump 'healthy' with perfect cognitive score, says doctor

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties H.R. McMaster In a tweet on March 22, US President Trump announced he was replacing H.R. McMaster with John Bolton as his national security adviser. A respected general, McMaster said he would retire from the US Army and public service. McMaster's departure was not a complete surprise as he and Trump are reported to have had conflicting views on a number of US policies.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Rex Tillerson A former Exxon executive, Tillerson had served as secretary of state for a little over a year. Donald Trump ousted Tillerson in order to form a "new team" ahead of talks with North Korea, adding that he and Tillerson "disagreed on things." The relationship between them is said to have deteriorated after Tillerson reportedly called Trump a "moron" in October 2017.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Gary Cohn A Goldman Sachs veteran, Gary Cohn served as Donald Trump's top economic adviser at the head of the National Economic Council. He helped push through controversial tax reforms in 2017. However, Cohn stepped down in March 2018 after failing to persuade Trump to give up his idea of imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Hope Hicks Hope Hicks resigned from her post as the White House Communications Director in late February 2018. A day before resigning, she testified before US lawmakers on Russian interference. She admitted to telling "white lies" for Donald Trump, but not related to Russia. The White House insisted her resignation was not linked to the testimony. The 29-year-old was among Trump's closest aides.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Rob Porter The White House staff secretary handed in his resignation after his ex-wives accused him of domestic abuse. Despite resigning, Rob Porter denied the allegations as "simply false." Trump initially defended Porter, and the US media questioned if and how Porter passed his background check for the job. Recently, reports surfaced of a romance between Porter and Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Stephen Bannon He played a key role in getting Donald Trump into the White House, but even chief strategist Stephen Bannon was ousted within a year. Bannon was a champion of economic nationalism and Trump's "America First" strategy. After the fallout of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville mid-Aigust, Bannon agreed to leave the administration.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Anthony Scaramucci The 53-year-old former hedge fund investor nicknamed the "Mooch" was communications director for just 10 days. The colorful New Yorker filled a dream role that had been vacant for months, but was forced out on the same day that straight-shooting former Marine Corps general John Kelly became chief of staff. Trump was displeased with his infamous expletive-laden rant against other senior staff.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Walter M. Shaub Jr. Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, resigned in July 2017 after clashing with the White House over Trump's complicated financial holdings. Shaub reportedly called Trump's administration a "laughing stock."

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Reince Priebus Reince Priebus, the former White House chief-of-staff, was forced out just six months into his tenure after a public feud with Anthony Scaramucci, the White House communications director. Priebus was reportedly among those West Wing staffers who opposed the hire of Scaramucci.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Sean Spicer Sean Spicer, who had a fraught relationship with the president and the press, resigned after telling Trump he vehemently disagreed with the selection of Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Michael Dubke Michael Dubke, the former White House communications director, was asked to leave in May 2017 over what was perceived as his poor handling of the allegations involving Russian involvement in the US election.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties James Comey US President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey - allegedly over how he handled the Clinton emails investigation. Critics, however, believe the FBI's probe into Trump's campaign ties with Russia was the real reason.

'You're fired' - Trump administration casualties Michael Flynn Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned in February 2017 after revelations that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the US before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.



'False accusations'

Jackson said in a statement: "The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated ... Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this president and the important issue we must be addressing — how we give the best care to our nation’s heroes."

Trump called into "Fox & Friends" morning show after the announcement and said: "These are all false accusations. They're trying to destroy a man." He said Jon Tester, the Democrat who led the push against Jackson, "has a big price to pay."

Marc Short, the White House legislative director also lashed at Tester, saying "it's quite unusual for a United States senator to take allegations that have not been fully investigated, but to flaunt them to the national public to suggest he's the 'candyman' I think is outrageous."

National commander of The American Legion, the nation's largest veterans organization, said the group was "very concerned about the current lack of permanent leadership."

Read more: US president's nomination for CIA director, Gina Haspel, draws criticism

What was Jackson accused of? Democratic staff on the committee considering his nomination released a document citing "conversations with 23 colleagues and former colleagues." The document alleged Jackson dolled out drugs to staffers like the "candy man," prescribed himself medications, got drunk at a Secret Service party then wrecked a government vehicle, and once could not be reached on a work trip to provide medical treatment because he was passed out drunk in a hotel room. Democrats also alleged he knew how to please his bosses but treated his underlings very poorly.

aw/rt (AP, Reuters, AFP)

More to come.