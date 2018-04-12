 Romanian president refuses to sack anti-corruption chief | News | DW | 16.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Romanian president refuses to sack anti-corruption chief

The government had sought to remove anti-graft prosecutor Laura Kovesi, who has brought a record number of cases to trial. President Klaus Iohannis was not convinced by the justice minister's arguments.

Romanian chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi (Getty Images/AFP/D. Mihailescu)

Romania's government would like Laura Kovesi gone, but the public and president have resisted

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis rejected on Monday a request from the justice minister to sack the head of the anti-graft body DNA.

"I was not convinced by the justice minister's arguments," Iohannis said in an address.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader had accused chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Kovesi of abuse of authority, violating the constitution and damaging Romania's image. In February, he launched a procedure to remove Kovesi, triggering protests in support of the popular anti-graft fighter.

Only the president can remove the head of DNA. Iohannis, who is from the center-right, said he was "happy" with DNA's work.

In response to the president's decision, Toader said on Facebook that he would take the issue to the constitutional court.

Record number of corruption cases

Romania's independent judicial watchdog has expressed a positive opinion of Kovesi. The EU has also praised her work.

Read more: Romania corruption: Ruling party chief Liviu Dragnea faces fresh probe 

Critics say the leftist government wants to replace Kovesi with someone more pliable in one of the EU's most corrupt states.

The 44-year-old prosecutor has led convictions or launched investigations into members of the two ruling parties, the Social Democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (ALDE), and figures close to them. Among those put on trial or convicted are dozens of mayors, lawmakers, ministers and managers of state institutions and companies

Last year, the government tried to weaken anti-corruption laws, drawing massive protests against the measure. The EU has a special mechanism monitoring Romania's justice system. 

cw/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

8 things you need to know about Romania's culture

Many ties link Germany and Romania, and now the Eastern European country is guest of honor at the Leipzig Book Fair. While corruption affects its developing economy, Romania's rich cultural scene offers reasons to hope. (15.03.2018)  

In Romania thousands rally against proposal to water down corruption laws

Thousands of people have marched across Romania to protest against plans to reduce the powers of the anti-corruption body. It is the second time this year that attempts to reform graft laws have provoked protests. (27.11.2017)  

EU warns Romania against planned judicial reforms

The EU has urged Romania to "rethink" its controversial judicial reforms package, adding that it is monitoring the situation "with concern." Critics warn the new laws seek to weaken Romania's anti-corruption body. (24.01.2018)  

Romania corruption: Ruling party chief Liviu Dragnea faces fresh probe

Liviu Dragnea has appeared before Romanian prosecutors amid claims he illicitly obtained EU funds. His party's attempts this year to decriminalize graft offenses led to Romania's biggest protests since the communist era. (13.11.2017)  

Romanians rally in support of anti-graft chief

Thousands have protested in Bucharest after the justice minister called for the removal of the head of Romania's anti-corruption body. Critics say the government wants to avoid being targeted by investigations. (26.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Carmen-Francesca Banciu, Autorin

Carmen-Francesca Banciu: 'My fatherland is the world' 10.04.2018

People across Europe share similar dreams and fears. This can be helpful in the fight against nationalism, the German-Romanian novelist and poet Carmen-Francesca Banciu told DW.

Abgesicherte Unfallstelle Symbolbild

Romania pushes past Bulgaria to top list of road deaths in Europe 10.04.2018

Statistics released by the European Commission record that 25,300 people lost their lives on EU roads in 2017. The target set in 2010 of reducing fatalities by half before 2020 looks like a distant goal.

Ungarn Reportagereise nach Budapest

EU subsidies fall into corrupt hands 06.04.2018

Milions of euros have been earmarked for street lighting upgrades in Hungarian towns and cities. Mostly funded by the European Union. But the tendering process is controversial. Prime Minister Victor Orban's son-in-law is said to have been effectively handed dozens of contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 