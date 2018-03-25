Roger Federer to skip French Open after losing No.1 ranking | More sports | DW | 25.03.2018

Roger Federer will be replaced as world number one by Rafael Nadal after a shock loss at the Miami Open. The 20-time Grand Slam winner confirmed that he will skip the clay court season again, including the French Open.
It was the second loss in six days for the Swiss champion, who was beaten by Juan Martin del Potro in the Indian Wells final.
Kokkinakis, ranked 175th in the world, used a vicious top-spin forehand to wear down the defending champion and claim an upset victory in front of a stunned near-capacity crowd.
Kokkinakis, 21, only got into the Miami qualifiers on a wildcard but he displayed the talent that has long had him earmarked as one to watch.
Skipping the clay again
Federer, who became the oldest ever world number one when he topped the rankings in February at the age of 36, won't go for a 21st Grand Slam title at the French Open, confirming that he'll sit out the clay-court season altogether — a schedule that brought him success last year.
After winning back-to-back tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami in 2017 he took a break, returning in mid-June at the grass court tournament in Stuttgart. He lost his first match there, but went on to win at Halle and Wimbledon.
mds (AFP, Reuters)
