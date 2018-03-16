Rocker Udo Lindenberg opens his Hamburg museum, Panic City | Music | DW | 20.03.2018

Few performers are more closely identified with postwar German history than Udo Lindenberg, whose biting humor and bittersweet ironic texts have even been lauded by Germany's venerable Goethe Institute for their contribution to the German language.

The Lindenberg myth is now a bit larger. In his hometown of Hamburg, the "panic rocker" (his own term) is opening his own little town called Panik City. Over 700 square meters (7,500 square feet), the multimedia experience complete with audio and video installations, panorama walls and virtual reality showcase the artist's life and times along with German history. The Udo Lindenberg Experience is located on the Reeperbahn, in Hamburg's notorious red-light district, eulogized by the singer in a 2000 song.

A trip through the life

With this artist, "panic" is a recurring concept. Forty years ago he named his band the "Panik Orchestra," and Lindenberg's personal motto has always been "No Panic!" In the "Trip through Udo's Life," one might hope that by donning virtual reality glasses, one doesn't land one smack dab in one of the musician's less glamorous moments.

Incorporating technology, art and culture, the museum also includes some of Lindenberg's paintings. It's located at the St. Pauli Club House, which comprises a theater, a laser tag hall and various concert and party locations.

Panik City opens to the public on March 20, with up to 800 visitors expected daily. The entrance fee of €18.50 ($22.70) includes a 90-minute guided tour and a voucher for a glass of Udo's favorite drink: eggnog.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 Monument for a living legend How many celebrities can boast that a statue has been put up in their honor? Usually, monuments are erected for the deceased. As he turns 70, Udo Lindenberg is not only very living; he's not ready to retire, either. Instead, he has a number one album in the charts, and has launched a huge stadium tour.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 A drumming career Udo always loved the drums, even as a child. He left home at the age of 15, waited tables in Düsseldorf and played gigs in bars. After some time spent abroad, Udo landed in Hamburg. He met German band leader Peter Herbolzheimer, and was soon increasingly in demand as a studio musician.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 Jazz-rock with Doldinger In 1970, Klaus Doldinger, a renowned jazz musician, heard Udo play, and invited him to join his new band, Passport. Udo was the band's drummer for three years. "That music was something else," he says.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 The Panic Orchestra After his stint with Passport, Udo started his first rock band in 1973: the Panik Orchestra. No musician before him had dared play rock music with German language lyrics, tales about life and longings, ordinary people, drinking and partying. By 1978, Udo and his band were big stars in Germany. Pictured: Udo and theater director Peter Zadek celebrate the band's fifth anniversary.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 Cult song Udo really wanted to perform in East Germany. Cheeky as ever, he wrote a song, "Sonderzug nach Pankow" (Special train to Pankow), pleading with East German leader Honecker to let him play East Berlin. His wish was granted in 1983 - under the watchful eyes of East Germany's Stasi secret police. The Stasi actually had a 108-page long file on the musician.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 A man of the people Udo Lindenberg comes across as aloof because he usually wears sunglasses. But the rock star actually enjoys mingling with his fans, as shows this photo from 1989. He chats with people, gives autographs, and doesn't shy away from selfies. Fans love the moment when he pushes his shades down his nose, allowing them to peer into his eyes.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 At home in a luxury hotel For the past 20 years, Udo has called a suite in one of Hamburg's finest hotels, the Atlantic Kempinski, home. He has everything he needs at the hotel, he says, adding it's a good place to meet all kinds of people, and chat at the bar about everything under the sun. And no one seems to mind that he wanders about the lobby, smoking a cigar.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 Panicked painting One day, Udo Lindenberg started to draw, small, comic-style "Udograms," portrayals of fat women, skinny men, self-portraits. His oeuvre includes entire cycles , like "Nackte Akte" (Naked nudes) and "Arschgesichter und andere Gezeichnete" (Buttheads and other drawings). A specialty: the "Likörelle" - paintings made of brightly colored liqueurs.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 Hard times Things started going downhill in the late 1980s. Udo was in his mid-40s, still young but too old for many. He stagnated, drank too heavily and threatened to become his own caricature. Many fans turned their backs on the rock singer.

A German rocker on a special train: Udo Lindenberg turns 70 Stronger than ever But Udo made a comeback, stronger and better than ever. Right in time for this 70th birthday on May 17, he launched a contemplative album that skyrocketed in the charts: "Stärker als die Zeit" (Stronger than time). Happy Birthday, Udo Lindenberg, and keep on rockin'! Author: Silke Wünsch / db



(dpa, panikcity.de)