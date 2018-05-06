 Rockefeller art auction breaks records | Arts | DW | 09.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Rockefeller art auction breaks records

The personal art collection of David Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, has gone under the hammer at Christie's. Just one day in, the auction has already broken the record as the most expensive private collection.

Women looking at Picasso's Woman holding a flower basket painting (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge)

Up for grabs is the massive art collection left behind by the billionaire banker, an heir to the Standard Oil dynasty and grandson of John D. Rockefeller. He died in March 2017 at the age of 101.

Read more: Legendary banker David Rockefeller dies at 101

Record-breaking pricesHighlights from the sale on Tuesday, which brought in more than $646 million (€546 million), included "Young Girl with a Flower Basket," a 1905 painting by Pablo Picasso. The painting previously belonged to writer Gertrude Stein, who had bought it directly from Picasso itself. The work, and its history, made it the most sought-after piece in the collection, fetching $115 million, one of the highest sums paid at auction for a work by the artist.


water lilies painting by Monet (picture alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge)

A piece from Monet's water lily series inspired by his home in Giverny fetched $84.69 million

Among the more than 2,000 items up for grabs in the auction besides the art are jewelry, furniture, silver and ceramics, including a porcelain dessert service that Napoleon took with him into exile.

Other individual artworks sold Tuesday garnered record prices for several painters. Claude Monet's "Water Lilies in Bloom," completed between 1914 and 1917 went for a record $84.6 million. "Odalisque reclining with magnolias" by Henri Matisse sold for a record $80.7 million and Paul Gauguin's seascape, "The Waves" brought in $35.2 million.

Read more: Opinion: $450 million for Christ — the art market's perversion of a symbol

A man at an auction podium beside a painting (picture alliance/AP Images/J. Jacobson)

Global president of Christie's Jussi Pylkkanen taps the podium for Henri Matisse's "Odalisque reclining with magnolias"

American art on Wednesday

The auction Wednesday will shift to American art, as works from artists Willem de Kooning, Edward Hopper and John Singer Sargent go up on the chopping block.

Early estimates have held true as the collection brought in $648.4 million on Tuesday alone. That far surpasses the previous record for a collection, one which was set in 2009 by sales of a collection belonging to Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge, which fetched $484 million. Proceeds of this sale will go to a number of philanthropies that had been supported by the Rockefellers during their lifetimes.

  • Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator' (picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS/R.Tang)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi': $450.3 million

    Created around the year 1500, this painting of Christ attributed to Leonardo da Vinci is one of the master's 20 still existing paintings. In 1958, "Salvator Mundi" was sold for just $60 because it was thought to be a copy. It fetched more than four times Christie's pre-sale estimate of $100 million on November 15, when an anonymous bidder paid over $450 million (€382 million) for the work.

  • Les femmes d'Alger von Pablo Picasso (REUTERS/Darren Ornitz)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Women of Algiers': $179.4 million

    From 1954-55, Pablo Picasso did a series of 15 paintings inspired by Delacroix's "Les Femmes d'Alger," with versions named "A" through "O." He started them after the death of Henry Matisse, as a tribute to his friend and artistic rival. "Version O" broke the world record for an auction sale, selling for $179.4 million (167.1 million euros) at Christie's in May 2015.

  • Modigliani Amadeo's Reclining Nude (Courtesy of Christie's Images via AP, File)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Modigliani's 'Reclining Nude': $170.4 million

    At a Christie's auction held in November 2015, seven potential buyers spent nine frantic minutes bidding on this painting. It was finally snapped by a telephone bidder from China. The nude, painted in 1917-18, provoked a scandal at its first exhibition in Paris. The police shut down the art show after a crowd gathered outside the window.

  • Klimt's Adele Bloch-Bauer (Fine Art Images / Heritage Images)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Klimt's 'The Woman in Gold': $135 million

    This 1907 painting by Gustav Klimt is considered one of the most elaborate and representative of his "golden phase." In 2006, it was sold through a private sale brokered by Christie's for a record sum for a painting, $135 million. That same year, Jackson Pollock's classic drip painting "No. 5 1948" broke that record, obtaining $140 million through another private sale.

  • Vincent van Gogh's Portrait of Dr. Gache (AP)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Van Gogh's 'Portrait of Dr. Gachet': $149.7 million

    Van Gogh allegedly said of the homeopathic doctor Dr. Gachet, whom he painted here in 1890, that "he was sicker than I am." The plant is a foxglove, which is used to make the drug digitalis. In 1990, the work was auctioned off to Ryoei Saito, Japan's second-largest paper manufacturer, for $82.5 million, making it the world's priciest painting at the time (the price above has been adjusted).

  • Francis Bacon's Triptychon Freud (REUTERS)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Bacon's 'Three Studies of Lucian Freud': $142.4 million

    This 1969 triptych documents Francis Bacon's friendship and rivalry with fellow painter Lucian Freud. At the time it was sold, in November 2013, it obtained the highest price for a work of art at an auction, until Picasso - and now Modigliani - surpassed that record in 2015.

  • Pierre Auguste Renoir Bal du Moulin de la Galette (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Renoir's 'Dance at Moulin de la Galette': $141.7 million

    This 1876 work by Impressionist master Renoir depicts a dance venue for high society on the outskirts of Paris, the Moulin de la Galette. One of Renoir's most famous works, it exudes the joie de vivre that is characteristic of his style. In 1990, the work was purchased for $78.1 million (adjusted price above) by Japanese buyer Ryoei Saito, along with van Gogh's "Portrait of Dr. Gachet."

  • Pablo Picasso Garcon a La Pipe (Justin Lane)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Boy with a Pipe': $130.7 million

    This portrait of an adolescent holding a pipe and wearing a garland of flowers in his hair was created during the Spanish master's "Rose Period" in 1905. Just a little under a century later, the painting fetched an impressive sum of $104.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2004 (price adjusted above).

  • Edvard Munch The Scream (dpa - Bildfunk)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Munch's 'The Scream': $119.9 million

    This agonizing character painted by Edvard Munch is one of the most iconic paintings in the world. The Expressionist artist had actually made four versions of it: Three are in Norwegian museums, and the fourth one was sold for the screeching price of $119.9 million in May 2012 at Sotheby's, which would be adjusted to $130.7 million today.

  • Two women looking at a painting of a woman holding a basket of flowers (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge)

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Young Girl with a Flower Basket': $115 million

    Picasso is well represented among the highest earning painters. His 1905 masterpiece "Fillette a la corbeille fleurie" ("Young Girl with a Flower Basket") was sold – along with two other Rose Period paintings – by the artist himself to writer Gertrude Stein in a sale that helped launch his career. The work, which was later part of David and Peggy Rockefeller's collection, sold for $115 million.

  • Pablo Picasso Nude, Green Leaves and Bust

    Most expensive artworks sold at auction

    Picasso's 'Nude, Green Leaves and Bust': $106.5 million

    Inspired by his mistress Marie-Thérèse Walther, Picasso created this painting in a single day in 1932. If you add the eight minutes and six seconds it took for the auction record bid at Christie's in May 2010, it still appears to be well-invested time. Its price could be adjusted to $115.7 million today.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Kate Müser


ct/eg (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Legendary banker David Rockefeller dies at 101

The US billionaire and the patriarch of the Rockefeller family, David Rockefeller, passed away in his sleep in the state of New York at the age of 101. He was among the most influential business people in the world. (20.03.2017)  

'African Mona Lisa' smashes estimates at London auction

A Nigerian princess's portrait that went missing for four decades has sold at auction in London for $1.7 million. The painting, Tutu, by the late artist Ben Enwonwu, recently turned up in someone's flat. (01.03.2018)  

Opinion: $450 million for Christ — the art market's perversion of a symbol

The recent Neymar football transfer was emblematic of the obscene games of the ultra-rich. With the record auction of Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi," the art world now has its own symbol, says Torsten Landsberg. (16.11.2017)  

Picasso portrait fetches nearly £50 million at auction

A painting by the world-renowned artist trumped expectations at a London sale. The work has a strong autobiographical appeal, as it is believed to depict not only one of Picasso's muses, but a future lover as well. (01.03.2018)  

Most expensive artworks sold at auction

Da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi" holds the record for the most expensive work of art to go under the hammer, rather than to be sold privately. But Munch and Van Gogh also make the list. (09.05.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Ritz auctions off historic artefacts  

Rockefeller art collection to go under the hammer  

Related content

Christies Auktion Pablo Picasso Femme Assise Robe Bleue

Nazi-seized Picasso painting sells for $45 million at auction 16.05.2017

One of Picasso's most famous portraits, "Seated Woman in Blue Dress," has sold at auction for $45 million. During World War II, the painting was confiscated by the Nazis but rescued from a train by the French Resistance.

London Versteigerung der privaten Kunstsammlung David Bowies bei Sotheby's

After two days, David Bowie art auction raises $41 million 12.11.2016

Auction house Sotheby's has completed the two-day sale of artworks and design items belonging to the late musician and collector David Bowie. The proceeds, which will go to Bowie's estate, totaled $41.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in a film still from 'Everybody knows' (Memento Films)

Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

A competition with few big names but lots of politically explosive material. An argument with Netflix. German cinema's disappointing presence. An overview of the issues facing Cannes as the film festival opens. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Netta (Andres Putting)

Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

Which songs will have people dancing in the aisles and which will have them crying in their beers? Music taste is subjective, as our ESC reporters, Silke Wünsch and Rick Fulker, found out while choosing their top fives. 

Arts

Coal in a display case at a museum (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

Coal is revisited by the arts in 17 museums of the Ruhr region for the mega exhibition "Art and Coal."  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  