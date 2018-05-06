Rockefeller art auction breaks records

Up for grabs is the massive art collection left behind by the billionaire banker, an heir to the Standard Oil dynasty and grandson of John D. Rockefeller. He died in March 2017 at the age of 101.

Read more: Legendary banker David Rockefeller dies at 101

Record-breaking pricesHighlights from the sale on Tuesday, which brought in more than $646 million (€546 million), included "Young Girl with a Flower Basket," a 1905 painting by Pablo Picasso. The painting previously belonged to writer Gertrude Stein, who had bought it directly from Picasso itself. The work, and its history, made it the most sought-after piece in the collection, fetching $115 million, one of the highest sums paid at auction for a work by the artist.





A piece from Monet's water lily series inspired by his home in Giverny fetched $84.69 million

Among the more than 2,000 items up for grabs in the auction besides the art are jewelry, furniture, silver and ceramics, including a porcelain dessert service that Napoleon took with him into exile.

Other individual artworks sold Tuesday garnered record prices for several painters. Claude Monet's "Water Lilies in Bloom," completed between 1914 and 1917 went for a record $84.6 million. "Odalisque reclining with magnolias" by Henri Matisse sold for a record $80.7 million and Paul Gauguin's seascape, "The Waves" brought in $35.2 million.

Read more: Opinion: $450 million for Christ — the art market's perversion of a symbol

Global president of Christie's Jussi Pylkkanen taps the podium for Henri Matisse's "Odalisque reclining with magnolias"

American art on Wednesday

The auction Wednesday will shift to American art, as works from artists Willem de Kooning, Edward Hopper and John Singer Sargent go up on the chopping block.

Early estimates have held true as the collection brought in $648.4 million on Tuesday alone. That far surpasses the previous record for a collection, one which was set in 2009 by sales of a collection belonging to Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Berge, which fetched $484 million. Proceeds of this sale will go to a number of philanthropies that had been supported by the Rockefellers during their lifetimes.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi': $450.3 million Created around the year 1500, this painting of Christ attributed to Leonardo da Vinci is one of the master's 20 still existing paintings. In 1958, "Salvator Mundi" was sold for just $60 because it was thought to be a copy. It fetched more than four times Christie's pre-sale estimate of $100 million on November 15, when an anonymous bidder paid over $450 million (€382 million) for the work.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Women of Algiers': $179.4 million From 1954-55, Pablo Picasso did a series of 15 paintings inspired by Delacroix's "Les Femmes d'Alger," with versions named "A" through "O." He started them after the death of Henry Matisse, as a tribute to his friend and artistic rival. "Version O" broke the world record for an auction sale, selling for $179.4 million (167.1 million euros) at Christie's in May 2015.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Modigliani's 'Reclining Nude': $170.4 million At a Christie's auction held in November 2015, seven potential buyers spent nine frantic minutes bidding on this painting. It was finally snapped by a telephone bidder from China. The nude, painted in 1917-18, provoked a scandal at its first exhibition in Paris. The police shut down the art show after a crowd gathered outside the window.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Klimt's 'The Woman in Gold': $135 million This 1907 painting by Gustav Klimt is considered one of the most elaborate and representative of his "golden phase." In 2006, it was sold through a private sale brokered by Christie's for a record sum for a painting, $135 million. That same year, Jackson Pollock's classic drip painting "No. 5 1948" broke that record, obtaining $140 million through another private sale.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Van Gogh's 'Portrait of Dr. Gachet': $149.7 million Van Gogh allegedly said of the homeopathic doctor Dr. Gachet, whom he painted here in 1890, that "he was sicker than I am." The plant is a foxglove, which is used to make the drug digitalis. In 1990, the work was auctioned off to Ryoei Saito, Japan's second-largest paper manufacturer, for $82.5 million, making it the world's priciest painting at the time (the price above has been adjusted).

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Bacon's 'Three Studies of Lucian Freud': $142.4 million This 1969 triptych documents Francis Bacon's friendship and rivalry with fellow painter Lucian Freud. At the time it was sold, in November 2013, it obtained the highest price for a work of art at an auction, until Picasso - and now Modigliani - surpassed that record in 2015.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Renoir's 'Dance at Moulin de la Galette': $141.7 million This 1876 work by Impressionist master Renoir depicts a dance venue for high society on the outskirts of Paris, the Moulin de la Galette. One of Renoir's most famous works, it exudes the joie de vivre that is characteristic of his style. In 1990, the work was purchased for $78.1 million (adjusted price above) by Japanese buyer Ryoei Saito, along with van Gogh's "Portrait of Dr. Gachet."

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Boy with a Pipe': $130.7 million This portrait of an adolescent holding a pipe and wearing a garland of flowers in his hair was created during the Spanish master's "Rose Period" in 1905. Just a little under a century later, the painting fetched an impressive sum of $104.2 million at a Sotheby's auction in 2004 (price adjusted above).

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Munch's 'The Scream': $119.9 million This agonizing character painted by Edvard Munch is one of the most iconic paintings in the world. The Expressionist artist had actually made four versions of it: Three are in Norwegian museums, and the fourth one was sold for the screeching price of $119.9 million in May 2012 at Sotheby's, which would be adjusted to $130.7 million today.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Young Girl with a Flower Basket': $115 million Picasso is well represented among the highest earning painters. His 1905 masterpiece "Fillette a la corbeille fleurie" ("Young Girl with a Flower Basket") was sold – along with two other Rose Period paintings – by the artist himself to writer Gertrude Stein in a sale that helped launch his career. The work, which was later part of David and Peggy Rockefeller's collection, sold for $115 million.

Most expensive artworks sold at auction Picasso's 'Nude, Green Leaves and Bust': $106.5 million Inspired by his mistress Marie-Thérèse Walther, Picasso created this painting in a single day in 1932. If you add the eight minutes and six seconds it took for the auction record bid at Christie's in May 2010, it still appears to be well-invested time. Its price could be adjusted to $115.7 million today. Author: Elizabeth Grenier, Kate Müser



ct/eg (AP, AFP)