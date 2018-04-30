 Roberto Mancini to become Italy coach - reports | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.05.2018
Sports

Roberto Mancini to become Italy coach - reports

Roberto Mancini is set to become the new head coach of the Italian national team after negotiations with former Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti broke down, according to reports in the Italian media.

Manchester Coach Roberto Mancini entlassen (Reuters/Darren Staples)

The 53-year-old former Sampdoria player has been in charge of Russian side Zenit St Petersburg this season following spells coaching Lazio, Inter Milan, Manchester City and Galatasaray.

The Italian football association (FIGC) has been on the hunt for a new national team coach after the team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura.

Now, after former Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti turned them down, the Italian football daily Gazzetta dello Sport report that an agreement has been reached for Mancini to take over the Azzurri on May 13.

"As a coach, it would be a hugely prestigious task to coach the Italian national team," Mancini told Italian television on Monday. "It would be something to be proud of."

As a player, Mancini won two Italian championships with Sampdoria and Lazio, plus six Italian cups (four in Genoa and two more in Rome). He also won the European Cup Winners' Cup with both clubs.

As a coach, Mancini has enjoyed success in his native Italy with Fiorentina, Lazio and Inter Milan, winning three consecutive Serie A titles with the latter between 2006 and 2008.

In England, he guided Manchester City to their first Premier League title in 2012.

mf/mds (dpa/afp)

