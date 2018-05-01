Rhine border of the Roman Empire strives for world heritage status

A spokesperson for the German UNESCO Commission in Bonn confirmed that the plan is on the German proposal list. This is an approximately 400-kilometer-long border section that follows the course of the Rhine during Roman times.

The "wet Limes" ends at border fortifications that are already under World Heritage protection. In the north it is Hadrian's Wall in Great Britain. In the south it is the Upper Germanic Limes, which stretches 550 kilometers from Rheinbrohl in Rhineland-Palatinate to Eining in Bavaria. The Romans fortified and secured the borders of their empire about 2000 years ago. Limes can be a wall, an earth mound, a ditch or even a river.

Watch video 01:04 Share Upper Germanic Limes Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2dRZV World Heritage Site Upper Germanic Limes

In North Rhine-Westphalia, the Lower Germanic Limes is almost 220 kilometers long. Along the route there are 19 municipalities with important Roman military excavation sites. The most significant place is Cologne, where the official seat of the governor of the Roman province of Lower Germany was. Xanten was at times the largest legion camp in the Roman Empire with at least 10,000 men.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River Temple devoted to an unknown deity The port temple is one of the highlights of the Xanten Archaeological Park. Selected pieces have been reconstructed on a three-meter-high panel, which had once risen 27 meters into the sky. It is still unknown which deity the luxurious lime and marble building was devoted to. The original wall from the 2nd century can be admired beneath the panel.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River A spectacular re-enactment Once a year, the antique Roman city is revived with a lot of fanfare - as though it had never perished. Gladiators fight, soldiers proudly show off their uniforms and weapons, blacksmiths and bakers go about their their work, and residents citizens clad in Roman robes roam around. Just like in Ancient Rome, the games in the amphitheater draw the largest crowds.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River A simple lifestyle This reconstructed house offers a glimpse into the modest living conditions of an average Roman craftsman who lived almost 2,000 years ago in the Lower Rhine region. The landmark of present-day Xanten, the Cathedral of St. Victor, is visible in the background.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River Still usable today Even 2,000 years ago, treats were prepared in the kitchen at the craftsman's house. On certain dates - the Roman weekends - freshly prepared foods were cooked and fried following old recipes. Unfortunately, Ancient Roman pizza recipes have not been found.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River Power and protection The city wall of Colonia Ulpia Traiana was built to demonstrate the power of the Roman Empire, while instilling reverence in the people. It was also meant to protect the population of 10,000. The city wall has only partially been reconstructed. The original was six meters high and almost three and a half kilometers long. Pictured is one of the more than 20 towers that once reinforced the wall.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River A unique playground Every year, countless school classes from Germany and the Netherlands go on field trips to the Xanten Archaeological Park, which is especially geared toward young visitors. The Roman fort-style playground is definitely a highlight among guests of all ages.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River The founder of the city Colonia Ulpia Traiana was named after the Emperor Trajan (53-117 AD), who ruled over the empire from 98 AD until his death. He transformed the former Germanic settlement on the Rhine River into a Roman city while constructing many of the opulent buildings there. His bust has been given a prominent place in the park.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River Fusion of antiquity and modernity The socalled "RömerMuseum" was constructed on top of the foundation wall of an ancient thermal bath and was completed in 2008. In a futuristic atmosphere, a chronological tour leads the visitors through Xanten's various cultural eras, starting with Caesar's rule and continuing into Middle Age Franconia. At the interactive museum, exhibits are hands-on.

How Romans lived in Xanten on the Rhine River Still a lot of work to be done The Archaeological Park in Xanten is Germany's biggest outdoor Museum and continues to grow. Ist original size has already doubled, encompassing almost the entire area of the former Roman city. A lot of work still remains to be done by archaeologists. They are carrying out excavations at several sites at once, with the aim of reconstructing even more parts of the ancient city. Author: Felix Schlagwein / ad



UNESCO announced that the nomination for the Lower Germanic Limes has not yet been submitted. According to the Limes representative for the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Steve Bödecker, this is planned for 2020. The Netherlands are responsible for the bid, which Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia are part of.

is/ch/sbc (dlf,dpa)