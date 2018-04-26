 Revisiting Germany′s protest movement of 1968 in photos | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.04.2018
Culture

Revisiting Germany's protest movement of 1968 in photos

Press photographer Ludwig Binder documented the student protests and police deployments of 1968 in Berlin. Jim Rakete tagged along as an intern. Now, 50 years later, an exhibition showcases their work.

  • Clashes during the Berlin visit of the Shah of Iran in 1967 (Haus der Geschichte/Ludwig Binder)

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    Demonstration against the Shah's visit

    The German student protest movement of 1968 actually took off a year earlier. Demonstrations were organized against the official visit of the Shah of Iran to Berlin in 1967. Police and Iranian agents attacked the protesting students; an unarmed student, Benno Ohnesorg, was shot dead by a policeman. The police brutality fueled the movement. Press photographer Ludwig Binder documented the events.

  • Crime scene of the assassination attempt on Rudi Dutschke by Ludwig Binder (Haus der Geschichte/Ludwig Binder)

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    Assassination attempt on Rudi Dutschke

    Binder also showed up with his camera right after Rudi Dutschke, the unofficial leader of the student movement, was shot by a far-right man, Josef Bachmann. The photographer listened to the police radio, said Jim Rakete, who was an intern working with him at the time. Here's a shot of the site of the crime on April 11, 1968. Dutschke died a decade later of the after-effects of the injury.

  • Brutal confrontation between police and protester (Stiftung Haus der Geschichte/Ludwig Binder)

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    Police state

    The student protests were systematically crushed by the authorities. Many activists were arrested. Former Nazis were part of the police force — and they didn't hesitate to beat up demonstrators. Filmmaker Roman Brodmann entitled his film on the Shah's visit "The Police State Visit."

  • Traces of the clashes known as the Schlacht am Tegeler Weg. (Haus der Geschichte/Ludwig Binder)

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    Traces of violence

    The assassination attempt on Rudi Dutschke officially marked the beginning of the student unrest. The events in West Berlin launched a country-wide movement, with demonstrations held at West German universities and in front of the buildings of publisher Axel Springer, whose tabloid press demonized the students. Binder took this photo after the clashes known as the "Schlacht am Tegeler Weg."

  • Portrait of Friederike Hausmann by Jim Rakete (Jim Rakete)

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    Revisiting the witnesses

    Along with Binder's photos of the historic events, the exhibition shows recent portraits of the people involved in the 1968 protests taken by photographer Jim Rakete. Friederike Hausmann accidentally became a central figure of the June 2, 1967 demonstration, as she tried to help Benno Ohnesorg after he was shot. A photo of both of them became a world famous icon of the student movement.

  • Rainer Langhans portrait by Jim Rakete (Jim Rakete)

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    The communard

    He became renowned as the "guru of free love." Rainer Langhans was part of West Berlin's Kommune 1, the first politically motivated commune in Germany. The group of young people experimented with alternative lifestyles. Communards Fritz Teufel, Dieter Kunzelmann and Rainer Langhans promoted the motto: "If you sleep with someone twice, you're already part of the establishment."

  • portrait of Helke Sander by Jim Rakete (Jim Rakete)

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    The feminist

    In 1968, politically active women complained that they didn't have equal rights even within the leftist movement. Filmmaker Helke Sander fought to obtain support for the women's political agenda within the German Socialist Organization (SDS). When her demands were ignored by the SDS male leaders at a delegate convention, a tomato was hurled at them — sparking the second wave of German feminism.

  • Poster from the exhibition The 68ers

    Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

    The exhibition

    "The 68ers," is the name of the exhibition held through October 7, 2018 at Berlin's Kulturbrauerei. It shows how the activists of the time followed different paths afterwards. Some of them, such as Otto Schily and Joschka Fischer, chose to work within the system, becoming major politicians in Germany, while others pursued their revolutionary convictions within alternative structures.

    Author: Heike Mund (eg)


Jim Rakete strides across the two exhibition rooms in the museum of Berlin's Kulturbrauerei, inspecting whether his large-scale photographs are hanging correctly.

The black-and-white photos are well suited in this historical gallery space in Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg district. They are hung high up, not at eye-level, on a brick wall. Others are presented on white walls, or on partitions in the middle of the rooms. Rakete is pleased with the results.

An early "selfie" from the period of analog photography depicts his beginnings as a young photographer. His boss 50 years ago, Berlin-based press photographer Ludwig Binder, had bought a "fisheye" — an ultra wide-angle lens — and asked his employees to help him test the self-timer by stepping in front of the camera.

Jim Rakete was 17 years old at the time, and the picture moved him up from intern to assistant. Later, he was permitted to take his own photographs at a Jimi Hendrix concert.

Read more: You say you want a revolution? - The decade of the rebels

A turning point

"I actually became a photographer due to him and the events of 1967/68," said Rakete, referring to Binder. Encountering these press photos by Binder from this period, which the Museum in der Kulturbrauerei is showing in the exhibition "The 68ers," is significant to him. "Binder was one of the few people to show both sides: the police with stones pounding down on them, as well as the students who had been beaten bloody," he noted.

Read more: 1968 through the lens of German photo journalist Robert Lebeck

Rakete's father was a political correspondent with a radio broadcaster, so discussions about the turbulent political events of the period were part of everyday life at home in West Berlin. 

Born in 1951, he got his first name thanks to the "Amis" — the American soldiers of Allied-occupied Germany. As of 1968, he worked as a photo reporter for the BZ paper.

Greens politician Hans-Christian Ströbele, as photographed by Jim Rakete (Jim Rakete)

Greens politician Hans-Christian Ströbele, as photographed by Jim Rakete

Like Rakete, Binder was also a self-taught photographer. During his studies, he developed a passion for American jazz and began taking pictures of musicians of all kinds. He began working as a freelance photographer in West Berlin at the beginning of the 60s and then established his own agency in 1967, where Rakete began working as a student intern.

Binder was on the go a lot in his work, and regularly listened to the police radio, allowing him to arrive quickly to the scene of many events. He thus became a chronicler of Berlin's student revolts.

He photographed the violence coming from both sides of the revolts, as well as the events in the hours afterward. He was also witness to the attacks on Benno Ohnesorg and Rudi Dutschke. His photos have become iconic for the 1968 movement.

Read more: Playing with fire: 50 years of Germany's Red Army Faction

Friederike Hausmann attemptign to help Benno Ohnesorg (picture-alliance/akg-images/Henschel)

Friederike Hausmann attempting to help Benno Ohnesorg

Through the eyes of witnesses

Walking around the exhibition with Rakete is akin to traveling through time. We stop in front of a portrait of a woman with short hair, her lucid gaze coming from intelligent, somewhat sad eyes. "Frederike Hausmann held the ultimately fatally wounded student Benno Ohnesorg back then, trying to save him," Rakete explained. "Ohnesorg was then transported throughout Berlin, in various ambulances, and was turned away at each hospital. Looking back, it's a completely unbelievable story," he reflected.

Rakete himself was never a part of the student circles. But his teacher, Ludwig Binder, was the one to capture the iconic photograph of Ohnesorg being carried away. It remains unforgettable for Rakete.

Benno Ohnesorg being transported (picture-alliance/Keystone/AP/Herr)

Benno Ohnesorg being transported to the ambulance, a Ludwig Binder photo

At the beginning of 1968, Jim Rakete was still a high school student, looking on at the university student revolts from a distance. Still, he was struck by the radicalism of the youth rebellion against outmoded traditions and the authoritarians of the Nazi generation. "Everything was in transition back then," he said.

Read more: 1968: A time for dreams and protests

Yet when he would voice concern about the violence, his worries would fall on deaf years, he recalled. Instead, "a fascinating thing about this 1968 period is that the students sharing apartments would spend evenings talking and talking and smoking, and by the end of it, everyone would have the feeling they had changed the world, but no one had the mental capacity to empty the ashtrays. It was always me who did that," he said. He then flashes a smile of victory. It's a pity there's no camera at hand — it could have become an historical photo.

