 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 26.04.2018
Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"It's not easy being green." — Kermit the Frog — April 28 is Save the Frogs Day

DW eco@africa - Swimming frog (DW/T. Rooks)

April 28 is the 10th annual Save the Frogs Day

Dr. Joseph Mukabana

Extreme weather: 'Africa is most vulnerable' 13.04.2018

Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization.

Uganda Holzkohle als Brennstoff zum Kochen

Top 5 greener alternatives to charcoal 16.04.2018

From making eco-friendly coal out of banana skins to using poop to fuel cooking stoves, eco@africa has featured a host of greener alternatives to charcoal. We've picked our top five innovations.

eco@africa Sendung 104

Welcome to eco@africa 22.03.2018

On eco@africa, we find out why South Africa's corals are so resilient, meet the microbiologist making gowns from milk and the man promoting hybrid cars in Nigeria. Those stories and much more on this week's show!

