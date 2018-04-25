Quote of the week

"It's not easy being green." — Kermit the Frog — April 28 is Save the Frogs Day
April 28 is the 10th annual Save the Frogs Day
Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization.
From making eco-friendly coal out of banana skins to using poop to fuel cooking stoves, eco@africa has featured a host of greener alternatives to charcoal. We've picked our top five innovations.
On eco@africa, we find out why South Africa's corals are so resilient, meet the microbiologist making gowns from milk and the man promoting hybrid cars in Nigeria. Those stories and much more on this week's show!
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
"The animals we have, there are places in the world, you can't find them. Lions! In the whole of West Africa, you can only find them here!" — Nigerian park ranger Matthias Inagberue asks locals to help protect lions.
In 2013, record flooding hit the South German village of Fischerdorf. Authorities are erecting new defenses to protect residents in the future. Our reporter spoke to locals still rebuilding their lives five years on.
This week, eco@africa takes a look at extreme weather around the world. We meet South Africans dealing with drought, Germans coming to terms with flooding, and an international team searching for rain in Burkina Faso.
The half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Is extreme weather really increasing? How are people coping with more severe drought, flooding, heat waves and storms? In a multimedia series of stories that span the globe, DW takes an in-depth look.
In rural Bolivia, making a sustainable living is becoming difficult for smallholders. But the country's women, who are traditionally responsible of farming, are demonstrating resilience to the effects of climate change.
Certified coffee could help Nicaraguan farmers compensate for low global prices. But retraining them and implementing the program is a lengthy and costly process.
