Quote of the week

"The animals we have, there are places in the world, you can't find them. Lions! In the whole of West Africa, you can only find them here!" — Nigerian park ranger Matthias Inagberue asks locals to help protect lions.
This week, eco@africa takes a look at extreme weather around the world. We meet South Africans dealing with drought, Germans coming to terms with flooding, and an international team searching for rain in Burkina Faso.
Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization.
The half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
'If we destroy the planet, we destroy ourselves' — Dr. Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization, in an interview with DW.
On this week's eco@africa, we visit Zimbabwe, where textile waste is being turned into stationery, check out efforts to save Manta rays, and meet kids in South Africa who are learning about nature through photography.
Surprisingly tame, Sika deer have lived alongside humans in the ancient Japanese city of Nara for centuries. But their growing numbers have led to some feeling the human-deer relationship has soured.
Climate change is a global threat. So where to get the best perspective on the problem? Space! Scientists are monitoring Earth with satellites and running experiments in zero gravity to help save our fragile planet.
Deserts might be renowned for their arid and hostile characteristics, but they are home to some incredible plants that have developed strategies to find and use the last droplet of water.
Nearly a third of coral in the Great Barrier Reef died during a nine-month period in 2016. The die-off was caused by high sea temperatures.
