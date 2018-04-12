 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 19.04.2018
Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

"The animals we have, there are places in the world, you can't find them. Lions! In the whole of West Africa, you can only find them here!" — Nigerian park ranger Matthias Inagberue asks locals to help protect lions.

Nneota Egbe Moderator eco@africa

Welcome to eco@africa 13.04.2018

This week, eco@africa takes a look at extreme weather around the world. We meet South Africans dealing with drought, Germans coming to terms with flooding, and an international team searching for rain in Burkina Faso.

Dr. Joseph Mukabana

Extreme weather: 'Africa is most vulnerable' 13.04.2018

Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization.

Themenbild Living Planet

Living Planet: Environment stories from around the world 19.04.2018

The half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.

