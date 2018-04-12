Quote of the week

'If we destroy the planet, we destroy ourselves' — Dr. Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization, in an interview with DW.
This week, eco@africa takes a look at extreme weather around the world. We meet South Africans dealing with drought, Germans coming to terms with flooding, and an international team searching for rain in Burkina Faso.
On this week's eco@africa, we visit Zimbabwe, where textile waste is being turned into stationery, check out efforts to save Manta rays, and meet kids in South Africa who are learning about nature through photography.
Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Dr. Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization.
African masks have a history almost as long as the continent to which they belong, but an artist in Ghana has given them a whole new twist by making them out of waste. Meet the inimitable Ed Franklin Gavua.
Send us your stories, photos and videos and we will showcase them on our website where they can inspire others to do their bit too.
Meet a man who's doing his bit for the environment by digging holes in urban India. It might sound unlikely, but it's helping to prevent both flooding and drought. Welcome to the world of the recharge well.
On this week's eco@africa, we visit Zimbabwe, where textile waste is being turned into stationery, check out efforts to save Manta rays, and meet kids in South Africa who are learning about nature through photography.
"The forest is everything to us. It grows our medicine and food. The forest is our city" — Souzane Mbili, member of the Ndima-Kali youth initiative in the Central African Republic
On eco@africa, we find out why South Africa's corals are so resilient, meet the microbiologist making gowns from milk and the man promoting hybrid cars in Nigeria. Those stories and much more on this week's show!
The half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
Some chemicals in sunscreen can kill corals, researchers have discovered. So how to protect your skin and reefs at the same time? DW reports from Bonaire in the Caribbean.
About 7,000 wild animals are treated each year at the GREFA wildlife hospital in Madrid. DW visited the patients, feathered and furred, to find out how humans put them at risk - and offer hope of conservation.
Wildlife officials have described a rising number of poisoning cases involving lions. Conservationists have warned that such poisonings could have knock-on effects on wildlife in east Africa.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version