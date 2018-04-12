 Quote of the week | eco@africa | DW | 13.04.2018
Eco@Africa

Quote of the week

'If we destroy the planet, we destroy ourselves' — Dr. Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization, in an interview with DW.

Afrika Kenia Dürre (picture alliance/dpa/epa/S. Morrison)

  

Nneota Egbe Moderator eco@africa

Welcome to eco@africa 13.04.2018

This week, eco@africa takes a look at extreme weather around the world. We meet South Africans dealing with drought, Germans coming to terms with flooding, and an international team searching for rain in Burkina Faso.

DW-TV eco@africa Still Sendung Nummer 106

Welcome to eco@africa 06.04.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we visit Zimbabwe, where textile waste is being turned into stationery, check out efforts to save Manta rays, and meet kids in South Africa who are learning about nature through photography.

Dr. Joseph Mukabana

Extreme weather: 'Africa is most vulnerable' 13.04.2018

Education and fighting poverty are key to combatting the effects of extreme weather, says Dr. Joseph Mukabana, Director of the Office for Africa and Least Developed Countries at the World Meteorological Organization.

