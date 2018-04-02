Quote of the week

"The forest is everything to us. It grows our medicine and food. The forest is our city" — Souzane Mbili, member of the Ndima-Kali youth initiative in the Central African Republic
On this week's show, Colombia's impressive birdlife has survived civil war. Can it now help save the country's forests? Alien iguanas are invading the US state of Florida with dramatic results. Plus, why South-East Asia's longest river could be destroyed in just a few decades.
On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.
On eco@africa, we find out why South Africa's corals are so resilient, meet the microbiologist making gowns from milk and the man promoting hybrid cars in Nigeria. Those stories and much more on this week's show!
DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.
The Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been given a five-year jail sentence after he was found guilty of poaching two blackbuck antelopes. The case has gripped movie-obsessed India for the past two decades.
"The forest is everything to us. It grows our medicine and food. The forest is our city" — Souzane Mbili, member of the Ndima-Kali youth initiative in the Central African Republic
On Easter Sunday, it starts again, the hunt for the Easter eggs. But even if it makes children's eyes shine, we should be aware that a chocolate bunny has two sides and only one of them is sweet.
Bloodhounds and other sniffer dogs have been helping to track down villains for centuries — but when space is tight, Africa's "sniffer rats" could be perfect for the job.
The camel's hump is perhaps its defining feature. It's not just an anatomical oddity but a brilliant bit of evolution.
On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version