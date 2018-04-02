 Quote of the week | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 05.04.2018
Environment

Quote of the week

"The forest is everything to us. It grows our medicine and food. The forest is our city" — Souzane Mbili, member of the Ndima-Kali youth initiative in the Central African Republic

Related content

Living Planet: Nature in transition 29.03.2018

On this week's show, Colombia's impressive birdlife has survived civil war. Can it now help save the country's forests? Alien iguanas are invading the US state of Florida with dramatic results. Plus, why South-East Asia's longest river could be destroyed in just a few decades.

Welcome to eco@africa 16.03.2018

On this week's eco@africa, we check out an innovative net that harvests water from fog, visit one of the largest ape conservation projects in Africa, and meet an eco hero trying to save Nigeria's wildlife.

Welcome to eco@africa 22.03.2018

On eco@africa, we find out why South Africa's corals are so resilient, meet the microbiologist making gowns from milk and the man promoting hybrid cars in Nigeria. Those stories and much more on this week's show!

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

The secrets of a camel's hump

The camel's hump is perhaps its defining feature. It's not just an anatomical oddity but a brilliant bit of evolution. 

Eco@Africa

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 