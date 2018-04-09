Quiz: Who first recorded "Little Hollywood"?

Take the quiz, and you could win great CDs. We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original.
Who did “Little Hollywood” first?
Boys Noize
Alle Farben
Westbam
We’re giving away CDs by Eunique, Prada Meinhoff, Ace Tee and Feine Sahne Fischfilet.
Alice Merton talks about life on the move, Afrob about German hip hop with a global message, and Rea Garvey tells us about his latest album and his former home, Ireland.
Rea Garvey only achieved his big breakthrough after moving to Germany. For his latest album, the Irish musician returned to his roots. We accompany him on a creative break in Ireland.
This hip hop might be German, but it carries a global message: Afrob raps in a way that few others can match in the German-speaking world. But the musician tells us that his work is also shaped by his Eritrean roots.
