 Quiz: 65 years of DW | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 03.05.2018
Culture

Quiz: 65 years of DW

DW has reached the ripe old age of 65! Do you know why the first DW radio broadcast back in 1953 almost ended in disaster? Test your DW knowledge with our anniversary quiz.

Radio transmitter in Jülich, 1956 (DW)

On May 3, 1953, the voice of then German President Theodor Heuss floated via radio airwaves into the homes of "esteemed and dear listeners in distant lands." Germany's international broadcaster had officially launched.

Things have come a long way since that first shortwave broadcast 65 years ago. DW now reaches more than 150 million people across the globe every week — via television, radio and online. New media, new languages, new headquarters and new audiences have all helped make DW what it is today.

To celebrate reaching the milestone of 65 years of broadcasting, we've put together a birthday quiz. What nearly ruined that first ever broadcast? What have DW and opera got to do with one another? Test your DW knowledge below, and let us know how you do over on Facebook.

Related content

Konrad Adenauer und DW-Redakteur Hans Wendt Archivbild 1963

Deutsche Welle marks 65th anniversary 03.05.2018

For six-and-a-half decades, Germany's international public broadcaster has been providing the world with news and information. Deutsche Welle's offerings are more diverse and widely used than ever before.

Mexiko | Gedenken an die ermordete Journalistin Miroslava Breach

Opinion: Why we must be robust in our defense of press freedom 03.05.2018

On World Press Freedom Day, DW's Director General Peter Limbourg pledges to defend press freedom, while marking the broadcaster’s 65th anniversary.

Deutschland Gebäude Deutsche Welle in Bonn

Populist AfD slammed in Bundestag debate on Deutsche Welle's future 20.04.2018

At the request of the right-wing AfD, the German parliament discussed DW's future. There was praise from all other parliamentary groups, and the amendments proposed by the AfD were met with fierce opposition.

Arts.21

Still - documentary System Error by Florian Opitz (SYSTEM ERROR, Regie: Florian Opitz | Port au Prince Pictures)

What’s become of Marx's capitalism critique?

Hedge funds, high-frequency trading, financial deals worth billions: our economy is still based on the premise of unlimited growth. The documentary 'System Error' reveals how dangerous this fallacy can be. Was Marx right, after all?  

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Erwin Schulhoff (Yad Vashem)

Jewish composers who died during the Holocaust but whose music lives on

Amit Weiner's project "Music in Times of Tragedy" revives the oeuvre of the Jewish composers who were murdered by the Nazis but who created timeless music that has survived.  

Arts

'Castrovalva' by M.C. Escher shows a cliff-side village in Italy Photo: M.C. Escher Company

M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

A fascinating world traveler and master of illusion, M.C. Escher is the focus of "Escher's Journey," a new exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden which includes lesser-known works by the famous artist. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

