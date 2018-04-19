 Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 92nd birthday | News | DW | 21.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 92nd birthday

An all-star line up is due to perform at London's Royal Albert Hall in honor of the UK's longest serving monarch. It was only yesterday that her eldest son was approved as successor to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II

Prime Minister Theresa May was due to lead tributes to the head of the royal family, praising her "service, dedication and constancy."

Read more: Prince Charles to succeed Queen as head of the Commonwealth

  • Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Philip, and the corgis (Imago/United Archives International)

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

    Kids and corgis

    Elizabeth's love for these little four-legged friends is legendary. Aside from her family, the corgis have been her lifelong companions at Windsor Castle, Balmoral or Sandringham estate. Gossip papers have often joked that the queen could never be blackmailed. Unless, perhaps, someone were reckless enough to put a gun to one of her corgi's heads.

  • Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Philip and children in 1953 (picture alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com)

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

    First crown, then family

    Royal biographers have recounted tales of a difficult family life for the royals. A prime example: the distanced, strictly protocol handshake the young queen shared with a toddler Prince Charles after reuniting following a long trip abroad. And Philip was no softy, either; on the contrary, he was quite strict.

  • Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth congratulate Bobby Moore (picture-alliance/dpa/empics)

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

    When England could still win

    This picture shows an emotional moment from recent English history: the last time the Brits won the football World Cup, defeating the Germans 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 final. Did Prince Philip, with his German heritage, feel a sense of sympathy for Uwe Seeler and the rest of the boys? Probably not, given his wide smile in the photo above.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip outside Buckingham Palace (Imago/Zumapress)

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

    Losing support

    After the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997, sympathy for the royal family was at an all-time low. For too long, the queen had been silent about the misfortunes of the popular people's princess. Only by making a public, albeit late, visit to the memorial site outside Buckingham Palace was she able to regain the public's favor.

  • Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles walk through the Royal Gallery (Reuters/A. Grant)

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

    Heir-in-waiting

    Prince Charles, the firstborn, has lived a life as perpetual heir to the throne. Even at the age of 91, his mother refuses to step down. With Charles nearing 70, it's quite possible that he will never become king. Next in the line of succession: his far more popular son, William.

  • Queen Elizabeth und Prinz Philip füttern Elefanten (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Radburn)

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

    May I?

    Elizabeth and Philip live an asymmetrical marriage. Protocol knows no mercy: Elizabeth must always go first, even when it comes to feeding elephants. But the prince has managed to carve out a life for himself as a No. 2. He is loyal, but has developed his own style that's at times insensitive, at times witty — and incredibly gaffe-prone.

  • Prince Philip and a caricature of Queen Elizabeth II (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Harris)

    Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

    'Well then, give me a pint!'

    Prince Philip has always been one for jokes — even those at the expense of his wife. Back in 2002, he was amused to see the caricature of Elizabeth featured in the TV series "EastEnders" on display at The Cartoon Museum in London, of which he's a patron. But not too amused — there was his decades-long marriage to think about, of course.

    Author: Volker Wagener (cmk)


A concert was due to be held in her honor at London's Royal Albert Hall featuring singers Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Sting and Shaggy, and South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The extravaganza is a break from tradition for the Queen, who normally celebrates in private.

She was due to be honored with a 41-gun royal salute by soldiers from the Royal Horse Artillery, along with a parade past Buckingham Palace and a second artillery 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

Elizabeth has ruled Britain and the Commonwealth for more than 65 years, after taking power at the age of 25. She is longest reigning monarch in the UK, surpassing Queen Victoria's six-decade reign in 2015. Her power is largely ceremonial, allowing the government to pass legislation and run the country.

She is due to be succeeded by Prince Charles after he was approved by a meeting of heads of Commonwealth governments on Friday. Elizabeth still carries out official engagements, but has become increasingly withdrawn from public life.

The loose alliance was born out the British Empire in the mid-20th century.

Read more: Britain's Prince Philip makes final solo public appearance

aw/jlw (dpa, AFP, Reuters)

  • Queen Elizabeth as a child (picture-alliance/Zumapress)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Lilibet

    The English pronunciation of "Elizabeth" is a tongue-twister not only for Germans. Even the future Queen found it hard to pronounce her own name when she was a child. That's why she called herself "Lilibet." Her family kept on calling her that way until she had ascended to the throne in 1952.

  • Queen Elizabeth with her uncle Edward (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Shirley Temple

    Elizabeth's uncle Edward discovered an amazing similarity between her as a young girl — with her chubby face and curly hair — and Shirley Temple. That's why he chose the name of the US child star as his favorite nickname for his niece. By abdicating the throne in 1936 to marry American socialite and divorcee Wallis Simpson, Edward made it possible for Elizabeth to become Queen.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince William in Wales 2011 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Gary

    Long before this picture was shot, when Prince William was still a small child, he wasn't able to pronounce "Granny" and found it easier to call her "Gary" instead. A male name, and a rather ordinary one at that? It's likely that the Queen only allowed her beloved grandson to call her this way.

  • Queen Elizabeth II celebrating her 89th birthday surrounded by her family (Reuters/S. Wermuth)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Gan-Gan

    Prince William's son George also had difficulties with "Granny." When he was two years old, he used to call his great-grandma "Gan-Gan." That's at least what Duchess Kate claimed in a documentary about the royals. Chances are that the little prince has already overcome this stage. He will turn five in July.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip (Getty Images/C. Jackson)

    High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

    Cabbage

    Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have been married for more than 70 years. It would be odd indeed if he called her "Queen" or "Her Majesty." The nickname he uses for his wife was only revealed recently: Apparently, he affectionately calls her "Cabbage." There's room for speculation about the reasons behind this peculiar choice.

    Author: Antje Binder (ad)


DW recommends

Prince Charles to succeed Queen as head of the Commonwealth

Leaders of the Commonwealth states have approved Prince Charles to succeed Queen Elizabeth as head of the organization. The announcement had been expected after the Queen said she hoped her son would take on the role. (20.04.2018)  

Britain's Prince Philip makes final solo public appearance

After a lifetime of public service by the side of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip is finally retiring at the age of 96. He is known for his frequent offensive quips at the expense of racial and cultural minorities. (02.08.2017)  

High Five: 5 odd nicknames for Queen Elizabeth

The British monarch is also a great-grandma and wife, which is why Queen Elizabeth doesn't only have official names and titles, but also different unsuspected nicknames. (17.04.2018)  

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary

It was the UK's dream wedding of the postwar period — of particular significance, given the prince's German heritage. On November 20, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip celebrate 70 years of marriage. (20.11.2017)  

Related content

UK Prinzessin Eugenie und Jack Brooksbank

British royal family announces second wedding for 2018 22.01.2018

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter to Queen Elizabeth II, is engaged to marry her boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. The wedding will be celebrated a few months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in May.

USA Billy Graham

US evangelist Billy Graham dies at 99 21.02.2018

The Baptist preacher who counseled presidents and spoke about the Bible to hundreds of millions has passed away in his native North Carolina. Conservative politicians paid tribute to Graham online.

UK Heathrow Flughafen Sicherheitsbereich

Heathrow airport launches probe after security files found on London street 29.10.2017

A man has found a memory stick containing security files for Heathrow airport on a London street. The USB drive held security information for when Queen Elizabeth II uses the airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 