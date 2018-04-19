Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 92nd birthday

Prime Minister Theresa May was due to lead tributes to the head of the royal family, praising her "service, dedication and constancy."

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Kids and corgis Elizabeth's love for these little four-legged friends is legendary. Aside from her family, the corgis have been her lifelong companions at Windsor Castle, Balmoral or Sandringham estate. Gossip papers have often joked that the queen could never be blackmailed. Unless, perhaps, someone were reckless enough to put a gun to one of her corgi's heads.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary First crown, then family Royal biographers have recounted tales of a difficult family life for the royals. A prime example: the distanced, strictly protocol handshake the young queen shared with a toddler Prince Charles after reuniting following a long trip abroad. And Philip was no softy, either; on the contrary, he was quite strict.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary When England could still win This picture shows an emotional moment from recent English history: the last time the Brits won the football World Cup, defeating the Germans 4-2 after extra time in the 1966 final. Did Prince Philip, with his German heritage, feel a sense of sympathy for Uwe Seeler and the rest of the boys? Probably not, given his wide smile in the photo above.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Losing support After the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in 1997, sympathy for the royal family was at an all-time low. For too long, the queen had been silent about the misfortunes of the popular people's princess. Only by making a public, albeit late, visit to the memorial site outside Buckingham Palace was she able to regain the public's favor.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary Heir-in-waiting Prince Charles, the firstborn, has lived a life as perpetual heir to the throne. Even at the age of 91, his mother refuses to step down. With Charles nearing 70, it's quite possible that he will never become king. Next in the line of succession: his far more popular son, William.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary May I? Elizabeth and Philip live an asymmetrical marriage. Protocol knows no mercy: Elizabeth must always go first, even when it comes to feeding elephants. But the prince has managed to carve out a life for himself as a No. 2. He is loyal, but has developed his own style that's at times insensitive, at times witty — and incredibly gaffe-prone.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip mark 70th anniversary 'Well then, give me a pint!' Prince Philip has always been one for jokes — even those at the expense of his wife. Back in 2002, he was amused to see the caricature of Elizabeth featured in the TV series "EastEnders" on display at The Cartoon Museum in London, of which he's a patron. But not too amused — there was his decades-long marriage to think about, of course. Author: Volker Wagener (cmk)



A concert was due to be held in her honor at London's Royal Albert Hall featuring singers Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Craig David, Sting and Shaggy, and South African band Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The extravaganza is a break from tradition for the Queen, who normally celebrates in private.

She was due to be honored with a 41-gun royal salute by soldiers from the Royal Horse Artillery, along with a parade past Buckingham Palace and a second artillery 62-gun salute at the Tower of London.

Elizabeth has ruled Britain and the Commonwealth for more than 65 years, after taking power at the age of 25. She is longest reigning monarch in the UK, surpassing Queen Victoria's six-decade reign in 2015. Her power is largely ceremonial, allowing the government to pass legislation and run the country.

She is due to be succeeded by Prince Charles after he was approved by a meeting of heads of Commonwealth governments on Friday. Elizabeth still carries out official engagements, but has become increasingly withdrawn from public life.

The loose alliance was born out the British Empire in the mid-20th century.

