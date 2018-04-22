PSA shines with revenue jump as Opel staff plan protests

French automaker PSA announced Tuesday it had sold over a million vehicles in the first quarter of 2018, leading to a revenue jump of 42 percent year on year, with the company's turnover coming in at €18.2 billion ($22.2 billion) for the January-March period.

The Opel-Vauxhall group which PSA took over in mid-2017 accounted for roughly €5 billion of PSA's overall revenue.

In Germany, there's been rising criticism of the PSA management's policy toward Opel, with negotiations on a viable restructuring plan for the Opel sites at Eisenach, Rüsselsheim and Kaiserslautern not having yielded any results yet.

Following a staff meeting at the Eisenach plant in the German state of Thuringia, employers are scheduled to organize a rally in protest at what they say is PSA's unwillingness to stick to earlier pledges concerning the safeguarding of jobs and wages.

Fighting for their jobs

Opel's new CEO Michael Lohscheller said the company was still willing to invest in its German production sites, including Eisenach, where the Corsa and Adam brands are currently produced.

Lohscheller said that the production of a new SUV could start at the plant as early as the first half of 2019, with a hybrid version of the same SUV to follow as of 2020. He insisted that earlier reports on the planned closure of the Eisenach and Kaiserslautern sites were pure fiction.

What is true, though, is that Opel has been under enormous pressure from parent company PSA to slash its costs drastically and return to profitability. Media reports have suggested the French owner is not willing to grant a 4.3-percent pay rise for the 18,000 Opel workers in Germany this year, saying that if employers insisted on the hike that was agreed on earlier, there could be no more talk about massive investments.

At the protest action in Eisenach later on Tuesday, employers are expected to urge the management to come up with a viable plan that would ensure Opel's future within the PSA group.

The rally will be attended by a number of high-ranking politicians, including Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow and Economics Minister Wolfgang Tiefensee, who had earlier thrown their weight behind the demands of the Opel workforce.

hg/aos (dpa, AFP, Reuters)