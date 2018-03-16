Pro-Erdogan firm reportedly taking over Turkey′s last bastion of liberal media | News | DW | 21.03.2018

A firm known for its pro-government messaging is set to buy one of the last bastions of liberal media in the country, local media reported. Turkey has witnessed press freedom deteriorate since a failed coup in 2016.
Local media reported on Wednesday that Turkey's Demiroren Holding, an unlisted firm known for backing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has agreed to purchase the media arms of Dogan Holding.
Dogan Holding's media arm, considered one of the last bastions of liberal media in Turkey, comprises CNN Turk, Hurriyet newspaper and DHA news agency, among others.
Why does this matter:
