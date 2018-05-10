 Prince Harry′s and Meghan Markle′s German roots | Lifestyle | DW | 11.05.2018
Lifestyle

Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's German roots

Many Americans have German ancestors — and that's also the case for actress Meghan Markle, who will be marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. Yet the precise lineage of the princess-to-be is difficult to trace.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (picture-alliance/dpa/D. Lawson)

Since word went around that the English princess-to-be, Meghan Markle, may have German roots on her father's side, many in Germany have been eager to claim her genealogical history. 

Prince Harry's German roots have been widely publicized. The great-great-great-grandfather of his Royal Highness was from the House of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, a German dynasty.

"The Royals are now the most famous immigrant family from Hanover and Coburg", says historian Karina Rubach of German interest in the Royals. "I think we are still very Anglophile in Germany, although Brexit was a traumatic experience for us" she adds.

But although Prince Harry's ancestral links to Germany are well documented, his future bride's German roots have been more difficult to trace. 

Searching for Markle's ancestors

Her father Thomas Markle's lineage is thought to lead back to Germany and Switzerland.

Last year, Bunte magazine claimed Johann Markel left his home town of Offentburg in Baden-Württemberg in the late 18th century and moved to Pennsylvania. However, a new DW investigation revealed that her ancestors may have instead come from the small of Lampertsloch in France, close to the German border. 

The process of tracing Markle's roots is not straightforward. DW reporter Hendrick Welling embarked on a journey from the New England Historic Genealogical Society records to the regional archives in Strasbourg. Along the way, he found suggestive evidence that her ancestors hailed from the area of Lampertsloch where according to records, her forefather Heinrich Martin Merckel immigrated to the US. He later changed the spelling of his name. 

While a possible lineage line was found, it would still take "years of further research" to definitively confirm it, according to Welling.

 

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (picture-alliance/empics)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are engaged

    The US TV actress and the prince, fifth-in-line to the British throne, met in July 2016 after they were introduced through friends. In September this year, she told Vanity Fair: "We're in love." Now they've revealed their engagement, and plan to marry in the spring of next year.

  • Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle at Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/N. Denette)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    A smiling couple

    Prince Harry and Markle were photographed holding hands for the first time in September 2017, during a wheelchair tennis competition at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada. The games for disabled or wounded soldiers and veterans were created by Harry.

  • Princess Diana (L), Prince Harry, (2nd L) Prince William (2nd R) and Prince Charles (R) gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995 in London(Johny Eggitt/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    The young Harry

    The youngest son of Prince Charles and the late princess Diana, Prince Henry of Wales — familiarly known as Prince Harry — was born in 1984. His childhood was dominated by his parents' messy divorce and Diana's tragically early death. The family is shown pictured together in 1995, with Harry on the left side next to his mother, and his brother Prince William next to their father.

  • Prince William (left) and Prince Harry, the sons of Diana, Princess of Wales, bow their heads as their mother's coffin is taken out of Westminster Abbey (Adam Butler/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    After Princess Diana's death

    Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997. Harry was only 12 at the time, and his brother William, 15. This iconic picture shows the young princes bowing their heads as their mother's coffin is carried out of Westminster Abbey. The tragic event deeply affected Prince Harry.

  • Prince Charles (R), former husband of Diana, their two sons, Harry (C) and William follow the hearse in a Limousine as the coffin of Princess of Wales (Thomas Coex/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    A long process of grief

    Earlier this year, Harry admitted how much he had struggled throughout his life. In support to a mental health campaign, he revealed in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that he came "very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions." He added: "Shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had a quite serious effect on not only my personal life but also my work as well."

  • Prince Harry (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    The playboy prince grows up

    The impulsive prince appears to have inherited his mother's ability to connect with people, as well as her sense of mischief. Often photographed with different attractive women, he was long labelled a "playboy." He once told Newsweek that he "wanted out" of the Royal Family.

  • Britain's Prince Harry wearing his monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of his Apache Helicopter (John Stillwell/AFP/Getty Images)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    The army as escape

    Photographs of him wearing a swastika at a costume party that were published in 2005 caused outrage. The same year he entered the army, as many other royals have done, and spent 10 years serving in the British forces. He later admitted that his military service "was the best escape I've ever had" from the constant public attention.

  • Prince William and Harry (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Wigglesworth)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    A popular prince

    Following his military career through which he served twice in Afghanistan, Harry has turned into one of Britain's most popular royals, not just within the country but globally. Like his mother, he uses his public profile to raise awareness for different causes, including a recent campaign about mental health with William and Kate.

  • Prinz Harry mit Freundin Meghan Markle bei den Invictus Games in Toronto (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lawson)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Meghan Markle

    Britain barely knew who Meghan Markle was when her name started appearing on newspapers' front pages last October. Born in 1981 in Los Angeles, the actress portrays a lawyer in the hit TV show "Suits." News coverage on Prince Harry's girlfriend was hard-hitting, however, including comment pieces with "racial undertones" and "outright sexism and racism" online, said Harry's office.

  • Meghan Markle (picture-alliance/AP Invision/J. Strauss)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    First marriage with producer

    Part of the criticism comes from her former marriage with film producer Trevor Engelson, from 2010 to 2013. Markle also had her own lifestyle blog, thetig.com, which she recently shut down. On it, she had proudly declared her independence: "I've never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I've always wanted to be a woman who works," Markle once wrote.

  • Meghan Markle (picture-alliance/SOLO Syndication/M. Large)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Humanitarian work

    Like the prince, Markle does humanitarian work. She's an ambassador for the Canadian charity "World Vision Canada," which works for children in developing countries, and she also campaigns for women's rights with the UN. The actress has a degree in communications.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    With Queen Elizabeth's blessing

    "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. Like all royals in direct line of succession, Harry and Meghan's union had to be approved by the Queen. This blessing demonstrates how much monarchy has changed: Not so long ago, a royal marrying someone who was divorced would have been inconceivable.

  • Flash-Galerie Kate und William Hochzeit 29.04.2011 (dapd)

    Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle

    Watched by billions

    Prince Harry's wedding with Meghan Markle is bound to attract the world's attention. Some 2.4 billion people watched the wedding ceremony for Harry's elder brother William and his wife Kate Middleton in 2011.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier



Markle's African roots

German roots aside, the discussion in England has been primarily focused on Markel's African heritage. Her ancestors on the side of her mother, Doria Ragland, came from Africa and were slaves on cotton plantations. 

Interestingly, Markle herself may have noble roots. Genealogist Gary Boyd Roberts of the New England Historic Genealogical Society in Boston says Markle descended from King Edward III, who ruled Wales and England in the Middle Ages. If this is true, she would be Prince Harry's cousin to the 17th degree.

nf/pj/sh (with dpa)

