 Prince death: Minnesota prosecutor will not file criminal charges | News | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Prince death: Minnesota prosecutor will not file criminal charges

Prosecutors have said they won't file charges related to the death of pop star Prince. At the same time, the doctor accused of prescribing painkillers for Prince has reached a settlement with federal prosecutors.

Prince singing (Reuters/C. Pizzello)

Prosecutors investigating the death of pop star Prince announced on Thursday that their two-year probe had not found "sufficient evidence to charge anyone with a crime."

However, the Minnesota prosecutor's announcement came just hours after federal authorities revealed that the doctor initially suspected of prescribing the opioid that killed Prince had agreed to pay a $30,000 (€24,000) settlement with US federal prosecutors.

Read more: Prince estate blocks new music release on anniversary of pop icon's death

Prince was found dead in April 2016 after suffering an accidental overdose at his Paisley Park compound near Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Watch video 01:30

Fans react 2 news of Prince's death

The pop star was found to have ingested fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin. The drug is only available in the US by prescription but is often abused addicts and sold illegally.

Prince did not have a prescription for fentanyl.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz said that "nothing in the evidence suggests Prince knowingly ingested fentanyl" and that he thought he was taking Vicodin, the trade name for another opioid combined with paracetamol.

Thursday's announcement effectively closes the state of Minnesota's investigation into the death of one of its most famous and beloved stars.

Read more: Minnesota celebrates Prince Day with purple

Prince's doctor under the spotlight

Federal authorities had been investigating Prince's doctor, Michael Schulenberg, on suspicion that he violated the US' Controlled Substances Act by prescribing drugs for Prince in someone else's name. Prosecutors had alleged that Schulenberg wrote a prescription for oxycodone in the name of Prince's bodyguard, with the intention that the drugs be passed on to the singer.

Oxycodone is not linked to the singer's death.

Addressing the federal charges filed against Prince, Metz said his office found that the physician had made out the prescription to one of Prince's associates to protect the singer's privacy, which is illegal. Nevertheless, there was "no evidence that the pills that killed Prince were prescribed by a doctor," the state prosecutor added.
Watch video 03:05

Internet video becomes Prince homage

Schulenberg's settlement, which made no mention of Prince or the investigation into the singer's death, will see him undergo supervision and allow the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to access logs of the medications he is prescribing. If he does not comply, he would risk losing his medical license.

Minnesota's top federal prosecutor, US Attorney Greg Brooker, vowed to pursue other doctors who abuse prescription handouts. "Doctors are trusted medical professionals and, in the midst of our opioid crisis, they must be part of the solution," he said in a statement Thursday.

Read more: OxyContin maker to stop promoting opioids

America's opioid crisis

Oxycodone, the drug that Schulenberg had written out a prescription for in the name of Prince's bodyguard, is part of a family of painkillers that are driving the US' opioid crisis

The most recent figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that some 63,000 people died from a drug overdose in the US in 2016. Around two thirds of those deaths were linked to opioid use, a surge of 28 percent from the year before. 

Read more: Donald Trump proposes death penalty for some drug dealers to battle opioid epidemic

US President Donald Trump last October declared the US' drug crisis a public health emergency, and has even broached executing those found guilty of trafficking opioids.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 03:19

Small-town America struggles with growing drug epidemic

dm/ng (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Donald Trump proposes death penalty for some drug dealers to battle opioid epidemic

The US president wants to execute drug dealers as part of his plan to combat addiction. Trump will also ask Congress to lower the minimum quantity of drugs sold that triggers mandatory prison sentences. (19.03.2018)  

Pop star Prince died of opioid painkiller overdose

A medical examiner said the pop icon Prince died of an accidental painkiller overdose. Traces of the opioid fentanyl, considerably more potent than morphine, was found in his body. (02.06.2016)  

US opioid crisis sees average life expectancy in America to fall for second year in a row

Figures released by US health officials show that 63,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2016, up 21 percent from the previous year. Instances of hepatitis C related to opioid injections have also spiked. (22.12.2017)  

OxyContin maker to stop promoting opioids

The company that makes OxyContin says it will no longer market opioids to doctors. The drugmaker is fighting hundreds of lawsuits accusing it of using deceptive methods to sell the addictive painkiller. (11.02.2018)  

Minnesota celebrates Prince Day with purple

On June 7, which would have been Prince's 58th birthday, Minnesota's governor has suggested residents remember the singer by wearing purple. He's even dubbed the occasion Prince Day. (07.06.2016)  

Prince estate blocks new music release on anniversary of pop icon's death

A year since Prince's sudden passing from an accidental overdose of painkillers, the music legend's estate is blocking the release of unpublished tracks. But Prince's Revolution lives on as former band hits the road. (20.04.2017)  

Canadian BC follows US in targeting painkiller deaths

Overdose deaths in Canada from fentanyl, the opiate painkiller that killed Prince, have prompted British Columbia's premier to demand federal action. Christy Clark's call follows a similar call by 45 US governors. (28.07.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Fans react 2 news of Prince's death  

Internet video becomes Prince homage  

Small-town America struggles with growing drug epidemic  

Related content

USA North Philadelphia Drogenkrise Heroinsüchtige

Donald Trump proposes death penalty for some drug dealers to battle opioid epidemic 19.03.2018

The US president wants to execute drug dealers as part of his plan to combat addiction. Trump will also ask Congress to lower the minimum quantity of drugs sold that triggers mandatory prison sentences.

USA Rauschgift-Krise in Bosten

US opioid crisis sees average life expectancy in America to fall for second year in a row 22.12.2017

Figures released by US health officials show that 63,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2016, up 21 percent from the previous year. Instances of hepatitis C related to opioid injections have also spiked.

Stills Global 3000 - Heroin USA

US opioid crisis leaves heroin users out in the cold 26.10.2017

Tens of thousands of people are dying from drug overdoses across the US. Donald Trump has declared a public health emergency. Should those struggling with addiction be able to shoot up under medical supervision?

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 