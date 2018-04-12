 Prague Spring revisited at the goEast Film Festival | Film | DW | 18.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Film

Prague Spring revisited at the goEast Film Festival

Fifty years after the Prague Spring was put down by Soviet soldiers, the goEast Film Festival in Wiesbaden focuses on the historical events, along with 16 films from Central and Eastern Europe in the competition.

  • goEast Festival - Four soldiers from World War II are shown in a black and white photo (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Romanian documentary: 'The Dead Nation'

    There are 16 films from Central and Eastern Europe in the goEast competition: 10 feature films and six documentaries. With "The Dead Nation," director Radu Jude from Romania has entered his first documentary into the competition for the festival's awards. The film provides insights into life in Romania between 1937 and 1946 that are simultaneously poetic and realistic.

  • goEast Festival - Film Aurora Borealis shows woman seated in a garden (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Looking to Hungary: 'Aurora Borealis'

    Marta Meszaros is the Grande Dame of Hungarian cinema and her latest film, "Aurora Borealis" tells the story of a Viennese lawyer with Hungarian roots. In it, Meszaros looks back at several generations of strong women, who, like the film's director, rebel against totalitarian systems. The film could be interpreted as a commentary on contemporary Hungary.

  • goEast Festival film Once Upon A Time in November shows a young man at a protest (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Polish past: 'Once Upon A Time in November'

    It's not only in Hungary where the fundamental rules of democratic law are currently fading. Poland's political shift is the focus of Andrzej Jakimowski's film "Once Upon A Time in November." The societal drama contains documentary footage as it tells the story of a young law student and his mother in the midst of a country where "patriots" and right-wing extremists are marching in.

  • goEast Festival - still from film 'Miracle' shows a couple in front of a dilapidated house (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    A Lithuanian provincial posse: 'Miracle'

    Poland likewise has a place in the movie "Miracle," by Lithuanian director Egle Vertelyt. In it, a small-town Polish pastor, played by Daniel Olbrychski, creates satirical scenes as an American with Lithuanian roots tries to settle down in a post-Soviet Lithuanian town — the director's own hometown.

  • goEast Festival - Film still from 'The Bottomless Bag' shows a woman in black and white (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Russian escapism: 'The Bottomless Bag'

    If you study it closely enough, you might interpret "The Bottomless Bag" by Russian Rustam Khamdamov as an escape from the present. How else could one critically yet realistically tell the story of a country in the time of Vladimir Putin? Khamdamov shapes his film around the wonderful photographed fairy tales of "1,001 Arabian Nights" and movies by Japanese director Akira Kurosawa.

  • goEast Festival - scene from 'The Miner' shows a man wearing a headlamp (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    The repercussions of war: 'The Miner'

    Hanna Slak really digs into Europe's post-war history in the most literal sense as director of the film "The Miner." A Slovenian mine abandoned after Second World War is the subject of the film; as miners go underground to uncover its secrets, new layers of cover-up, crime and old hostilities come to light.

  • Film still shows a couple hugging in front of an airport departures terminal (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Gay love in Kosovo: 'The Marriage'

    The Albanian film "The Marriage" by Blerta Zeqiri tells the story of a man's coming to terms with his sexuality, with his early love and the cover-up that followed. In it, a couple who intends to marry, quarrels shortly before the ceremony and everything is thrown off-balance. Secrets of the past are revealed through an earlier boyfriend who also sheds light on the events of the present.

  • goEast Festival - Festival head Heleen Gerritsen (Angelika Stehle)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    A new festival director: Heleen Gerritsen

    "It is as necessary and urgent as ever to place the focus of a film festival that is based in western Germany onto Central and Eastern Europe," said Dutch film producer and curator Heleen Gerritsen, whose master's degree focused on transition economics in Eastern Europe. The 2018 film festival goEast is held from April 18 to 24 in Wiesbaden, in central western Germany.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


  • goEast Festival - Four soldiers from World War II are shown in a black and white photo (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Romanian documentary: 'The Dead Nation'

    There are 16 films from Central and Eastern Europe in the goEast competition: 10 feature films and six documentaries. With "The Dead Nation," director Radu Jude from Romania has entered his first documentary into the competition for the festival's awards. The film provides insights into life in Romania between 1937 and 1946 that are simultaneously poetic and realistic.

  • goEast Festival - Film Aurora Borealis shows woman seated in a garden (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Looking to Hungary: 'Aurora Borealis'

    Marta Meszaros is the Grande Dame of Hungarian cinema and her latest film, "Aurora Borealis" tells the story of a Viennese lawyer with Hungarian roots. In it, Meszaros looks back at several generations of strong women, who, like the film's director, rebel against totalitarian systems. The film could be interpreted as a commentary on contemporary Hungary.

  • goEast Festival film Once Upon A Time in November shows a young man at a protest (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Polish past: 'Once Upon A Time in November'

    It's not only in Hungary where the fundamental rules of democratic law are currently fading. Poland's political shift is the focus of Andrzej Jakimowski's film "Once Upon A Time in November." The societal drama contains documentary footage as it tells the story of a young law student and his mother in the midst of a country where "patriots" and right-wing extremists are marching in.

  • goEast Festival - still from film 'Miracle' shows a couple in front of a dilapidated house (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    A Lithuanian provincial posse: 'Miracle'

    Poland likewise has a place in the movie "Miracle," by Lithuanian director Egle Vertelyt. In it, a small-town Polish pastor, played by Daniel Olbrychski, creates satirical scenes as an American with Lithuanian roots tries to settle down in a post-Soviet Lithuanian town — the director's own hometown.

  • goEast Festival - Film still from 'The Bottomless Bag' shows a woman in black and white (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Russian escapism: 'The Bottomless Bag'

    If you study it closely enough, you might interpret "The Bottomless Bag" by Russian Rustam Khamdamov as an escape from the present. How else could one critically yet realistically tell the story of a country in the time of Vladimir Putin? Khamdamov shapes his film around the wonderful photographed fairy tales of "1,001 Arabian Nights" and movies by Japanese director Akira Kurosawa.

  • goEast Festival - scene from 'The Miner' shows a man wearing a headlamp (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    The repercussions of war: 'The Miner'

    Hanna Slak really digs into Europe's post-war history in the most literal sense as director of the film "The Miner." A Slovenian mine abandoned after Second World War is the subject of the film; as miners go underground to uncover its secrets, new layers of cover-up, crime and old hostilities come to light.

  • Film still shows a couple hugging in front of an airport departures terminal (goEast)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    Gay love in Kosovo: 'The Marriage'

    The Albanian film "The Marriage" by Blerta Zeqiri tells the story of a man's coming to terms with his sexuality, with his early love and the cover-up that followed. In it, a couple who intends to marry, quarrels shortly before the ceremony and everything is thrown off-balance. Secrets of the past are revealed through an earlier boyfriend who also sheds light on the events of the present.

  • goEast Festival - Festival head Heleen Gerritsen (Angelika Stehle)

    Competing films at the GoEast festival

    A new festival director: Heleen Gerritsen

    "It is as necessary and urgent as ever to place the focus of a film festival that is based in western Germany onto Central and Eastern Europe," said Dutch film producer and curator Heleen Gerritsen, whose master's degree focused on transition economics in Eastern Europe. The 2018 film festival goEast is held from April 18 to 24 in Wiesbaden, in central western Germany.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (ct)


Half a century ago, Soviet power stifled the Prague Spring — an occasion to be remembered throughout the world in the coming months, culminating with the upcoming commemorative anniversary on August 21.

Read more: 'Unforgettable' Prague Spring recalled, 50 years later

goEast Festival poster (goEast)

There is nowadays no danger that democratic development will be curtailed by a power from abroad, as occurred in then-Czechoslovakia in 1968, when Soviet troops along with Warsaw Pact allies sent tanks and soldiers into Prague, effectively ending the era of Alexander Dubcek by force.

Yet the ideological confrontation between free thinkers and those with allegiance to the state is now taking place within national borders.

In Poland and Hungary, as well as other nations which saw democratic developments after 1989, there is an ongoing struggle to maintain the rights associated with a liberal social climate: freedom of the press and freedom of speech, along with fundamental democratic rights, especially for minority groups.

Read more: Poland's Roma community battles discrimination

GoEast film festival: reflecting the continent's realities

That struggle is reflected in the program of the 18th annual goEast Film Festival, held in Wiesbaden, which includes 16 entries in its competition and a special section called "Prague 1968."

It features eight works, ranging between short and long films, documentaries and feature films, new and old. Among them, Jan Nemec's 30-minute-long documentary "Oratorio for Prague," a rare gem of contemporary film history, will be shown in Wiesbaden.

goEast Festival - Film Oratorio for Prague shows tanks in the Czech capital (goEast)

"Oratorio for Prague" (1968), by Jan Nemec

Documenting the Prague Spring up-close

Director Jan Nemec may not be as well known today as the recently deceased Milos Forman or even Jiri Menzel, but Nemec is considered by some film experts to be, as Thomas Christen said, "the most original innovator of Czechoslovak film."

Famous for documenting those headline-making weeks, "Oratorio for Prague" from 1968 captured the initial signs of hope people in the capital had expressed in the first weeks of the Prague Spring — before the government was overthrown.

That upbeat mood shifted during filming after the Soviet-enforced turnover took place. Nemec and his cameraman documented this up-close; in one scene, the two of them are sitting in a car when suddenly huge Russian tanks roll into the Czech capital along its boulevards.

The film was banned from public broadcast at the time, so Nemec brought his material to the Austrian public broadcaster, which ensured the worldwide distribution of the images. The recordings were often used later on, and were included in movies like the Hollywood production of Milan Kundera's "The Unbearable Lightness of Being."

Read more: You say you want a revolution? - The decade of the rebels

'Occupation 1968': 5 points of view on the invasion of Prague

The Prague Spring likewise comes up in the contemporary film, "Occupation 1968," a topical film tracing the protagonists from that time. Five directors from five countries have teamed up for this unique project looking back on Czechoslovakia in 1968. The five filmmakers come from the states that were directly or indirectly involved in the invasion of Czechoslovakia: Russia, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria and the GDR (also known as East Germany).

A man in soldier's uniform staring out to sea (goEast)

A Russian officer recalls the Prague Spring in "Occupation 1968"

In individual chapters, protagonists such as a Russian general as well as soldiers from the respective countries or their relatives recall the event in impressive moments, such as when a Czech airport officer tells the Russian sitting nearby that he remembers two occupations of his country: the first by German Nazis in 1938 and the second by Russians in 1968. He did not consider the Russians to be friends of socialism at the time.

An act of radical refusal: self-immolation

Particularly striking is the Polish chapter in "Occupation 1968," one in which many documentary recordings come into play. They are assembled as an artistically-demanding collage creating a contemporary historical document. With this approach, images documenting the most radical personal protest a person can undertake can be witnessed: self-immolation.

Read more: Czechs Remember Prague Spring Protestor's Suicide Burning

The goEast Film Festival is taking place in cinemas around Wiesbaden from April 18 through 24, 2018. It will be opened with a screening of the Polish film satire "Mug" (original title "Twarz") by director Malgorzata Szumowska.

 

DW recommends

You say you want a revolution? - The decade of the rebels

The 60s stand for youth protests and the Vietnam War, hippies and free love. An exhibition in London is now dedicated to this rebellious time, which also caused a social upheaval in Germany. (09.09.2016)  

Poland's Roma community battles discrimination

The Association of Roma in Poland is located near Auschwitz, where German Nazis murdered more than 1 million people. Speaking to DW, spokesman Wladyslaw Kwiatkowski says the community still faces discrimination today. (08.04.2018)  

'Unforgettable' Prague Spring recalled, 50 years later

Alexander Dubcek's election in 1968 led to unprecedented reforms in communist Czechoslovakia. But his attempt at "socialism with a human face" failed. It did, however, plant a seed, reports Ian Willoughby from Prague. (05.01.2018)  

Czechs Remember Prague Spring Protestor's Suicide Burning

Jan Palach woke the people of Czecholslovakia when he set himself on fire on Wenceslas Square forty years ago to protest the Soviet invasion of his country. To many, he is still a hero. (16.01.2009)  

Eastern European women in the spotlight at Germany's goEast film festival

With stories of aging and everyday life, the cinematic masterpieces of Eastern European women take center stage at this year's goEast film festival in Germany. Hungary's Márta Mészáros is a special guest. (26.04.2017)  

Soviet Crushing of Prague Spring Dealt Blow to East Germans

When Soviet tanks put an end to the reformist movement in Czechoslovakia forty years ago, many East Germans were shocked as their dream of a human socialism ended abruptly. DW spoke with two of them. (20.08.2008)  

Competing films at the GoEast festival

"You can't run away from your own past," says goEast festival director Heleen Gerritsen. It's a suitable motto for the 2018 festival, which focuses on nationalistic tendencies in Central and Eastern European films. (18.04.2018)  

Related content

Filmstill Chemi Bednieri Ojakhi / Meine glückliche Familie

Eastern European women in the spotlight at Germany's goEast film festival 26.04.2017

With stories of aging and everyday life, the cinematic masterpieces of Eastern European women take center stage at this year's goEast film festival in Germany. Hungary's Márta Mészáros is a special guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

goEast Festival - Festivalplakat

Prague Spring revisited at the goEast Film Festival

Fifty years after the Prague Spring was put down by Soviet soldiers, the goEast Film Festival in Wiesbaden focuses on the historical events, along with 16 films from Central and Eastern Europe in the competition.  

Books

Schriftsteller Amos Oz (Imago/Leemage)

Israeli writer Amos Oz: Trump did one thing that every other country should also do

Amos Oz, one of Israel's greatest living authors, has also been a preeminent peace activist and remains a passionate advocate of a two-state solution in his homeland. He tells DW how he believes peace can be achieved.  

Music

Christian Höppner (DW/Jan Röhl)

President of German Cultural Council comments on his resignation from Echo board

As a former member of the advisory board for the Echo prize, Christian Höppner accepted the nomination of the controversial rappers Kollegah and Farid Bang. Their popularity demonstrates a deep social rift in Germany. 

Arts

Serie von Joe Ouakam (DW)

How interest for African contemporary art is growing

As DW unveils its new art collection featuring two major Senegalese artists — the "Joseph Beuys of Africa," Joe Ouakam, and Paris-based Soly Cissé — we look at a booming trend in the global art market. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

Lifestyle

People at Milan Design Week 2018 (picture alliance/ROPI/Alberico)

How Milan Design Week became 'the place to be'

Milan's Salone del Mobile is the world's top event in the design calendar. While some criticize the participation of big brands such as Google and Instagram, the fair remains a celebration of the "optimism" of design.  

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  