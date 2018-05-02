Portugal's Alentejo Region

Deserted beaches, dolphin-watching boat trips, medieval towns and a flourishing wine production all combine to make the Alentejo Region one of Portugal's most attractive travel destinations.
Send
Facebook
Twitter
google+
Whatsapp
Tumblr
linkedin
stumble
Digg
reddit
Newsvine
Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2wwUb
Deserted beaches, dolphin-watching boat trips, medieval towns and a flourishing wine production all combine to make the Alentejo Region one of Portugal's most attractive travel destinations.
Between tradition and modernity: On the trail of Bavarian lore. Also: Under eternal construction: a visit to La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. And, Lily Allen is back with a new album!
Lederhosen, beer and oompah music: many people associate Germany with Bavarian culture. The landscape of mountains and castles draws a lot of tourists. An exhibition explores the lore and legends behind the clichés.
Videos by artists such as Marco Mori and Esteban Diácono make it seem like the laws of nature no longer apply. Their motion graphics animation attracts millions of views on Instagram.
When Anna Gunnarsdóttir remodeled her bungalow near Rejkjavik, she opted to preserve its concrete exterior. The living space has big windows, and the garden harbors a typical Icelandic thermal bath.
© 2018 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version