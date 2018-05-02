 Portugal′s Alentejo Region | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 03.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

euromaxx extratour

Portugal's Alentejo Region

Deserted beaches, dolphin-watching boat trips, medieval towns and a flourishing wine production all combine to make the Alentejo Region one of Portugal's most attractive travel destinations.
Watch video 04:23

A trip to Portugal's Alentejo region

   

Audios and videos on the topic

A trip to Portugal's Alentejo region  

Related content

Euromaxx - Alentejo

Portugal's Alentejo Region 26.06.2017

Deserted beaches, dolphin-watching boat trips, medieval towns and a flourishing wine production all combine to make the Alentejo Region one of Portugal's most attractive travel destinations.  

ADVERTISEMENT
DW Euromaxx (Sendungslogo)

Euromaxx - Lifestyle Europe

Between tradition and modernity: On the trail of Bavarian lore. Also: Under eternal construction: a visit to La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona. And, Lily Allen is back with a new album! 

Euromaxx Mythos Bayern (DW)

Bavaria in fact and fable

Lederhosen, beer and oompah music: many people associate Germany with Bavarian culture. The landscape of mountains and castles draws a lot of tourists. An exhibition explores the lore and legends behind the clichés. 

Euromaxx Digital Motion Art (Oliver Latta)

Wacky motion graphics videos on Instagram

Videos by artists such as Marco Mori and Esteban Diácono make it seem like the laws of nature no longer apply. Their motion graphics animation attracts millions of views on Instagram. 

Euromaxx Ambiente Island (DW)

A remodeled 1960s bungalow in Iceland

When Anna Gunnarsdóttir remodeled her bungalow near Rejkjavik, she opted to preserve its concrete exterior. The living space has big windows, and the garden harbors a typical Icelandic thermal bath. 