 Porsche premises searched by prosecutors over diesel scandal | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 18.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Porsche premises searched by prosecutors over diesel scandal

Investigators have raided offices and homes of former and current managers at German carmaker Porsche. Prosecutors said the searches were carried out on suspicion of diesel emissions fraud.

Porsche logo and Cayenne exhaust pipe (picture alliance/dpa/C. Schmidt)

Prosecutors in Stuttgart said on Tuesday they were probing three current or former Porsche managers, including an executive board member, as part of investigations into whether the carmaker manipulated emissions tests.

Premises in the southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg were searched by around 160 officials, the Stuttgart prosecutor's office said in a statement, adding that documents had been "sighted and confiscated."

The investigators said Porsche was cooperating fully with the officials, adding that the same applied to Audi, from which Porsche received some of its 6-cylinder diesel engines.
Watch video 01:29

Porsche to continue selling diesels

Earlier raids

It's not the first time that Porsche has been in the crosshairs of prosecutors. Investigations into Volkswagen's sports car brand started soon after its parent company admitted in 2015 to having installed emissions-cheating devices in millions of cars around the globe.

In the fall of 2016, Porsche decided to voluntarily recall its Macan model after suspicions of emissions cheating were voiced.

In July 2017, the then German Transport Minister, Alexander Dobrindt, scrapped market admission approval for Porsche's Cayenne cars fitted with 3-liter TDI engines.
Watch video 01:27

Even Porsche cheated (2017)

hg/jbh (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

A political tug-of-war over diesel

Can the diesel engine still be saved? The automotive industry is hopeful, unions are demanding it and environmental groups are against it. Politicians are looking for a common thread. Sabine Kinkartz from Berlin. (01.08.2017)  

Switzerland bans Porsche Cayenne new registrations

A preliminary ban has been imposed on new registrations of Porsche Cayenne vehicles with manipulated diesel engine management software. Germany announced a recall of thousands of affected vehicles last month. (18.08.2017)  

Porsche hit by recall over emissions cheating

The sports carmaker has become the latest Volkswagen subsidiary to be dragged into the group's emissions cheating scandal, after the German Ministry of Transport ordered a recall of thousands of Cayenne diesel models. (27.07.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Even Porsche cheated (2017)  

Porsche to continue selling diesels  

Related content

Deutschland VW Herbert Diess und Matthias Müller

Volkswagen names new CEO to steer sweeping overhaul 12.04.2018

The German carmaker has initiated the deepest changes to its management since the diesel emissions scandal of late 2015, replacing its CEO and establishing a corporate structure designed to speed up decision making.

VW Matthias Müller

Volkswagen to replace CEO in major leadership change 10.04.2018

VW's supervisory board is set to name VW brand chief Herbert Diess as the group's new chief executive, replacing Matthias Müller in what's believed to be a broader management overhaul aimed at boosting efficiency.

Deutschland Symbolbild VW-Abgasskandal

German prosecutors raid VW over CO2 emissions 20.03.2018

Scandal-hit German carmaker Volkswagen has confirmed that its global headquarters was searched again by prosecutors. The raids were part of an investigation into suspected market manipulation back in 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT
04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe & Africa

Russian hackers are preparing a global attack - Cuba's economic reforms fail to create a boom 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  