 Polls open in Montenegro presidential election | News | DW | 15.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Polls open in Montenegro presidential election

Montenegrins were casting their ballots in a presidential election widely tipped to be won by former Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic. It is the first election since the country joined the Western military alliance, NATO.

Voters arrive at a polling station to cast their ballots to elect a president for the next five years

Sunday's vote is being seen as test for Djukanovic, who favors European integration over closer ties to its traditional ally, Moscow. The former prime minister and his Democratic Party of Socialists have ruled the country for nearly 30 years. Current President Filip Vujanovic is not running due to term limits.

Read more: Montenegro's Milo Djukanovic: The eternal president

Opinion polls predict a first-round victory for Djukanovic's Democratic Party of Socialists'. However, if the former leader fails to win the seven candidate race, a run-off vote will be held on April 29.

Montenegro's presidency is a ceremonial post, but is expected to become the real seat of power in the country if 56-year-old Djukanovic wins the vote.

Read more: Opinion: Western Balkans joining EU would be wrong move for wrong reasons

The ballot is the first election in Montenegro since Djukanovic's party ignored calls from Russia and joined NATO in December last year. Montenegro is also expected to be one of the favorites to join the European Union next.
Watch video 02:35

EU commissioner: Balkan enlargement is in Europe's interest

West versus Russia

Djukanovic is the best-known candidate in the race, with his campaign slogan declaring him a "leader, statesman and president of all citizens."

The six-time former prime minister said he is running for presidency in order to stabilize Montenegro's pro-Western path amid regional and global instability and "defend" it from Moscow's influence.

Read more: The western Balkans: A region of secessions

The opposition says Djukanovic has ties to the mafia, an accusation he has denied.

Mladen Bojanic is Djukanovic main rival, having been put forward by the leading opposition party, the Democratic Front, which prefers closer ties with Russia and accuses Djukanovic of both nepotism and corruption.

Djukanovic has pared back his anti-Russian rhetoric saying he wanted "normal relations with Russia if it is prepared to do the same," but he has also said he wants the country to "remain on its road of development," which would be better achieved through ties with Brussels.
Watch video 05:15

Girls unwanted in Montenegro

Voters focus on employment

But for the 620,000 people in Montenegro, their votes may be swayed by what work prospects are offered by the candidates rather than West or Russian ties. The average salary in Montenegro sits at around €500 ($615) and unemployment is more than 20 percent.

The country has also been marred by organized crime, with some 20 people killed by assassinations or car bombs over the last two years.

None of the other five candidates are expected to reach percentages in the double digits.

Polling stations are expected to close at 8 p.m local time with preliminary results expected soon after.

law/jlw (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

EU expansion: Juncker stresses real progress on western Balkans trip

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is visiting six western Balkans states hoping to join the EU. He has told DW that the key to accession progress is focusing on substance over speed. (28.02.2018)  

Handball: Germany dominate Montenegro in Euro opener

Germany made an impressive start to the group stage this year's European Championship, defeating Montenegro 32-19 at Croatia's Zagreb Arena. The Germans are aiming to defend the European title they won in 2016. (13.01.2018)  

The western Balkans: A region of secessions

The Catalan referendum has been closely followed in the successor states of the former Yugoslavia. Separatist movements are still active here – and their voices are growing louder. (04.10.2017)  

Grenade thrown at US Embassy in Montenegro, attacker blows himself up

A man has thrown a grenade at the US Embassy in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, before blowing himself up. The embassy described an "active security situation" around the facility. (22.02.2018)  

EU announces ambitious expansion plans in western Balkans

The European Commission wants to expand its footprint in the western Balkans. Brussels hopes to add countries from the region to the bloc by 2025, but there are still a number of obstacles on the path to accession. (06.02.2018)  

Montenegro's Milo Djukanovic: The eternal president

After three decades in charge, Montenegro's Milo Djukanovic is looking to reaffirm his grip on power in the country's upcoming presidential vote. Can a fractured opposition unite to unseat the strongman incumbent? (14.04.2018)  

Kosovo passes Montenegro border deal after tear gas disruptions

Opposition lawmakers opened tear gas canisters inside parliament's chamber to block a border deal with Montenegro. But parliament pushed through, paving the way for visa-free travel in the Schengen for Kosovar nationals. (21.03.2018)  

Opinion: Western Balkans joining EU would be wrong move for wrong reasons

The European Commission president should be cautious on his western Balkans tour to discuss the prospects of six states joining the EU. Expanding the bloc too quickly would be a mistake, says DW's Zoran Arbutina. (25.02.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

EU commissioner: Balkan enlargement is in Europe's interest  

Girls unwanted in Montenegro  

Montenegro: Tight security at US embassy after grenade incident  

Related content

Montenegro Wahlen - Premierminister Milo Djukanovic

Montenegro's Milo Djukanovic: The eternal president 14.04.2018

After three decades in charge, Montenegro's Milo Djukanovic is looking to reaffirm his grip on power in the country's upcoming presidential vote. Can a fractured opposition unite to unseat the strongman incumbent?

Ungarn - Proteste gegen Orban

'Vik-tator!': Thousands protest Orban government in Hungary 14.04.2018

Hungarians are calling for changes to the voting process they say has given Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party an unfair advantage. International observers have also queried the fairness of the recent national election.

Brasilien Curitiba Protest-Lager gegen Haft von Lula

Brazil: Lula out of presidential race, outsiders set to benefit 13.04.2018

With six months to go until Brazil's presidential elections, the judiciary is taking a tough stance against corrupt politicians. Political outsiders are set to benefit in the upcoming vote. Thomas Milz reports from Rio.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 