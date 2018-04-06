Polling stations open for key Hungary vote

Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban is not only seeking his third consecutive term in office since 2010, but also his fourth overall term since 1998, as voting stations opened across the country.

There are about 8 million Hungarians who can cast their votes to elect a total of 199 parliamentary deputies, which is being keenly observed across Europe. One hundred and six parliamentarians will directly be elected from electoral districts and 93 from national party lists.

Firebrand Prime Minister Orban clashed repeatedly with other EU leaders during his last term, especially with regard to the bloc's response to the refugee influx across Europe in 2015 and 2016. Orban has also drawn ire from EU institutions over his moves to clamp down on civil society and independent media, while attracting admiration from other nationalist politicians across Europe.

Preliminary results are expected late Sunday.

Orban is likely to get the majority of votes, but it remains unclear whether he will manage to achieve a 'supermajority'

Orban expected to win

Hungary's complex electoral system makes the outcome of the election difficult to predict, though pollsters agree that Orban's Fidesz party, along with its allied Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP), will likely triumph over a splintered opposition. The two parties controlled 133 seats in the outgoing parliament.

Orban's main challengers are Gergely Karacsony, the candidate of the Socialist and Dialogue parties, and Gabor Vona from the nationalist Jobbik party.

Orban's election campaign focused on his staunch anti-migration policies despite opinion polls suggesting that many Hungarians are actually more worried about other social concerns such as poverty, corruption and improving funding for the country's ailing health care system.

Even if Prime Minister Orbans' Fidesz party does gain its expected majority, analysts remain uncertain on whether it will manage to achieve the two-thirds "supermajority" it had since the previous elections, which enabled it to pass some of its controversial bills.

