 Pollen calling | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 03.05.2018
Environment

Pollen calling

Starting to feel your nose twitch? Hayfever sufferers will notice quicker than most when pollen season starts, but that doesn't mean everyone else shouldn't learn a thing or two about this remarkable process of nature.

  • Pollen on a car roof (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Gollnow)

    Pollen calling

    Spruced up

    Little islands of pollen cover a car roof in Stuttgart, Germany. The pollen count for the coniferous spruce tree has been very high recently. "This year, there were ideal flight conditions," said Christina Endler of the German Weather Service. "It was dry, there was a lot of sunshine and light wind." Adding to the bounty is the fact that a cold winter was followed by an unusually warm spring.

  • The male pollen flowers of a walnut tree (Imago/Westend61)

    Pollen calling

    Walnuts for pollination

    Every walnut tree has both male and female parts, meaning they are monoecious, to use the biological term. Not dependent on pollinators, the pollen is largely spread by wind, from the male to the female parts. All walnut varieties are self-fertile, meaning the pollen can, in theory, travel from the male to the female parts of the same tree. Cross pollination has a higher chance of success though.

  • Pollen blows over a coniferous forest. (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    Pollen calling

    Blowin' in the wind

    What looks like yellow fog here is in fact pollen from coniferous forests being blown around the Niedersonthofener Lake, in Bavaria, Germany. As a general rule, meteorologists say that the warmer the winter is, the sooner the pollen season begins. Also, according to a study by allergist Leonard Bielory, pollen counts could double by the year 2040 due to climate change.

  • Pollen on a chestnut tree. (Imago/blickwinkel)

    Pollen calling

    That old chestnut

    Chestnut trees (pictured here) produce both welcome shade in summer and the well-known nuts, most commonly associated with roasting on open fires in the depths of winter. These deciduous trees cannot self-pollinate. They rely on wind and insects to move the pollen from one tree to the next.

  • A pollen cloud in spring (picture-alliance/A. Litzlbauer)

    Pollen calling

    Every blooming thing

    The spread of pollen in the springtime can be quite a sight. The expression "the forest is blooming" refers to the phenomenon of the pollen of conifers, usually spruce trees (those typically found in many German forests), filling the air to the extent that visibility is affected. Your best chance of experiencing this phenomenon is when the weather is especially dry.

  • A honey bee on a flower (Imago/Roland Mühlanger)

    Pollen calling

    Making a beeline for it

    Think you get a lot done in a day? It is commonly estimated that a single honey bee can land on 5,000 flowers in one day. Pollen sticks to them as they do so and it is then brought to other flowers, allowing fertilization to occur. Are they nature's greatest matchmakers? Maybe, but if they are it is inadvertent; pollinators are usually looking for something for themselves, such as nectar.

  • Pollenflug im Frühjahr Birkenblüten (picture-alliance/dpa/K.-J. Hildenbrand)

    Pollen calling

    Bless you!

    When rough winds do shake the darling buds - and pollen - of May, hayfever sufferers know all about it. Allergic rhinitis is the medical name for hayfever, and it occurs when a person's immune system overreacts to the presence of pollen and attacks it mistakenly, as if it were a parasite. As a result, the person sneezes, in a misguided attempt to "expel" something that is actually quite harmless.

  • Pollen residue on the street (Imago/Rene Traut)

    Pollen calling

    Like an oilslick

    German observers will have noticed masses of yellow pollen accumulating in recent days and weeks, with much of it coming from pine and spruce trees. The high volume has been even greater as a result of the particularly dry spell of recent weather. In this picture, taken in North Rhine-Westphalia, western Germany, pollen residue is seen on the street.

  • A corn field in summer (Imago/blickwinkel)

    Pollen calling

    The summer wind, came blowing in...

    We all like to see a nice blooming corn field like the one pictured here, but we ought to be prepared for increasing amounts of pollen as the planet continues to heat up. According to the aforementioned Bielory study, in the year 2000, pollen counts (measurement of the number of grains of pollen in a cubic meter of air) averaged 8,455. By 2040, these counts are anticipated to reach 21,735.

    Author: Arthur Sullivan


From walnut trees to the iconic sunflower, pollination is, to paraphrase Shakespeare, the food of botanic love. It is, quite simply, the transfer of pollen from a male part of a plant to the female plant that allows fertilization to occur.

An essential process for plant reproduction, pollination can occur through wind distribution or through pollinators such as the honey bee, which pick up pollen from flowers and plants and then distribute them to others.

The sight of pollen blowing through the air can be a visual boon to some and a curse to others who are affected by hayfever. Regardless of your perspective, it appears that we all need to get used to pollen, and more of it. According to scientists, pollen counts are set to rise starkly in the coming years as a result of global warming.

