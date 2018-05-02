 Polish coal miners missing after earthquake | News | DW | 05.05.2018
News

Polish coal miners missing after earthquake

Eleven miners were underground when the quake hit southern Poland, near the border with the Czech Republic. Five miners remain missing and are believed to be 900 meters (2,950 feet) underground.

Wieczorek Hard coal mine in Katowice, Poland,

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Poland jolted a coal mine on Saturday, initally trapping seven miners more than half-a-mile (almost 1-kilometer) beneath the surface.

Eight teams of rescuers were at the Jastrzebie Coal Company site near the Czech border, trying to locate the missing miners.

Latest developments 

  • The quake hit the Zofiowska coal mine at about 11 a.m. (0900GMT/UTC) in the southern town of Jasterzebie-Zdroj.
  • The rescue effort was launched at 11:25 a.m.. For several hours they were hampered by high levels of methane.
  • Four miners were rescued relatively quickly, but seven were trapped.
  • Several hours later two more miners, hurt but conscious, were also rescued.
  • Rescuers were preparing a new corridor for extraction.

'Powerful tremor'

Katarzyna Jablonska-Bajer, a spokeswoman for the coal company, said the blast was unusually strong. "There has never been such a powerful tremor at the mine."

Coal in Poland: Coal mining remains a major industry in a country still heavily dependent on the dirty fuel source for electricity and heating. But Poland is beginning to move towards cleaner renewable energy sources.

Coal in decline: The government's statistical office reports that 58.7 million tons of coal were extracted in 2017 — a decline of 4.8 million tons from the previous year.

bik/aw (AP, Reuters)

Read more: Four killed in Polish mine after earthquake hits (2016)

