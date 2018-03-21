Police release video of Uber self-driving vehicle accident in Arizona | News | DW | 22.03.2018

Experts said that based on the video the self-driving Uber vehicle should have noticed the pedestrian crossing the road. The accident was the first death caused by an autonomous vehicle.
Police in the US state of Arizona on Wednesday released a video showing the moments before a self-driving Uber vehicle drove into a pedestrian, raising questions over the safety of autonomous transportation.
Uber halted testing of self-driving vehicles in response to Sunday's night accident in Tempe, a suburb of Phoenix. The pedestrian, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, died. It was the first death caused an autonomous vehicle.
Read more: Self-driving bus collides with truck on its first day,
The video shows the Volvo in self-driving mode with a backup driver behind the wheel. An interior view shows the driver looking down twice. The driver then looks up and appears shocked just before hitting Herzberg.
A video segment from the exterior of the vehicle shows it driving down the road as Herzberg emerges from the dark pushing her bike. The headlights shine on her just before she is hit.
Experts said the autonomous vehicle's radar and Lidar systems should have noticed Herzberg, who appeared to be jaywalking across a four-lane highway.
"The sensors should have detected the pedestrian in this case; the cameras were likely useless but both the radars and the Lidar must have picked up the pedestrian," Raj Rajkumar, a professor at Carnegie Mellon, told Reuters news agency.
Though no information is available, one would have to conclude based on this video alone, that there are problems in the Uber vehicle software that need to be rectified," he said.
Bryant Walker Smith, a University of South Carolina law professor who studies autonomous vehicles, told The Associated Press that although the video doesn't provide a full picture it is "strongly suggestive of multiple failures of Uber and its system, its automated system, and its safety driver."
"The victim did not come out of nowhere. She's moving on a dark road, but it's an open road, so Lidar (laser) and radar should have detected and classified her," Smith said.
Police and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. The Arizona Republic newspaper quoted Tempe Police Chief Sylvia Moir as saying the crash was "unavoidable" based on an initial investigation and a review of the video.
The incident may slow down testing of autonomous vehicles and renew calls for tighter regulation of an emerging technology.
cw/sms (AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The US ride-hailing company has said it is halting its pilot program for driverless cars after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday. (19.03.2018)
California has paved the way for testing driverless cars without a person behind a steering wheel. The tests are made possible as a result of new rules that state regulators have approved for autonomous driving. (27.02.2018)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming increasingly prevalent in our daily lives, from medical care to self-driving vehicles. DW reports from a two-day conference on the topic taking place in Berlin. (15.03.2018)
How will we get from point A to point B in future cites? German researchers in Aachen are conceptualizing the future of autonomous, electric mobility. (21.03.2018)
A driverless bus has collided with a truck just two hours after being let loose on Las Vegas' streets. But city officials chalked this one down as a victory for the machines. (09.11.2017)
Volkswagen, the world's biggest car manufacturer, has made its biggest leap yet into the world of self-driving cars. It will work with Silicon Valley firm Aurora to bring self-driving taxis to the streets by 2021. (04.01.2018)