 Police exchange fire with murder suspect near Dresden | News | DW | 14.05.2018
News

Police exchange fire with murder suspect near Dresden

Police in the German state of Saxony have surrounded the abandoned army barracks where the suspect is believed to be hiding. One officer has been injured by gunfire during the siege.

A policeman with a gun outside of Dresden

German police said on Monday that they were "close" to catching a suspected murderer who holed himself up at an abandoned military barracks outside of Dresden. Robert K., 33, is believed to have stabbed his 75-year-old neighbor to death on Saturday in the eastern German city and has been on the run since.

Some 200 police in the state of Saxony were called up to take part in the siege in the woods near the village of Königsbruck, where the suspect's parents live. A search of their apartment turned up no evidence, authorities said.

State police said on Twitter that there had been an exchange of fire with the suspect, a hobby marksman. One officer was lightly wounded in the arm, and a police dog was also hurt in the exchange. Their latest update was to say that attempts to make contact with the man via loudspeaker went unanswered:

According to local news outlets, police in Dresden's Kaditz district were alerted by neighbors on Thursday after they heard loud noises and screams they attributed to the suspect. Police found the man in a highly intoxicated state, and confiscated several weapons they found in his home. Due to his aggressive and violent behavior, he spent Friday in a Dresden jail.

Then on Saturday, his elderly neighbor was found dead in her apartment. Police have not yet given an indication of a possible motive.

Police warned residents to stay clear of the forest near Königsbruck, and said that Robert K. should be considered very dangerous.

