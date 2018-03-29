Poland: President Andrzej Duda vetoes bill demoting communist-era officers

The law allowed for communist-era generals to be demoted to the rank of privates. Duda said the bill was unfair as it did not provide any legal recourse to the affected officers, many of whom are now dead.
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday vetoed a law that allowed for communist-era officers who served in the military between 1944 and 1990 to be stripped of their rank.
Duda, who is an ally of the country's right-wing government, argued that the bill was not fair as it would have allowed the demoted officers, many of whom are dead, to defend themselves.
"It was certainly a violation of democratic standards of the state," Duda said.
'Surprised and disappointed'
The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), which critics have said wants to erase the legacy of post-war, Soviet-dominated communist rule, was "surprised and disappointed," the party spokeswoman Beata Mazurek said.
The proposed law would have allowed for communist-era generals and other high-ranking officers to be stripped of their ranks and reduced to the rank of private.
Duda said the law wrongly applied to all former members of the infamous Military Council of National Salvation (WRON), which was responsible for imposing martial law in Poland in 1981, since not everyone played an active role in the council's decisions.
One of them was Gen. Miroslaw Hermaszewski, Poland's only astronaut. Hermaszewski, who is seen as a national hero, was drafted onto the council in 1981 without his knowledge or consent and discharged from it after two weeks.
Read more: Opinion: Poland attempting damage control on anti-Semitism issues
Eye on re-election
Duda's rejection of the bill may be seen as a bid to improve his chances for re-election in 2020 at a time when the ruling PiS, his ally, is witnessing a drastic drop in popularity.
Support for PiS fell 12 percentage points over one month in a poll published on Thursday.
"One has to remember that a president who wants to win in the first or second round has to win many more votes than the ruling party in a general election," said Rafal Chwedoruk, a political scientist from Warsaw University.
"A recent poll has shown that the vast majority of Poles are against demoting generals. ... The number of PiS voters from villages and small towns accepted the decision on imposing martial law," Chwedoruk said.
ap/sms (AP, Reuters, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The country already has some of Europe's most restrictive abortion laws, but the ruling PiS party wants to tighten them further. The EU human rights head has warned this would put Poland at odds with international law. (23.03.2018)
The Polish government plans to strip the late communist-era head of state General Wojciech Jaruzelski of his military rank. While largely symbolic, the move is part of the government's attempts to rewrite Polish history. (13.12.2016)
Poland's president has drawn comparisons between his country's EU membership and its 123 years of partitions. The government, under pressure from Brussels, rarely misses an opportunity to bare its patriotic teeth. (15.03.2018)
Polish President Duda has apologized for the anti-Semitic campaign in March 1968, an important and long-overdue gesture. On the foreign policy front, he wants to repair what others have shattered, says Rosalia Romaniec. (09.03.2018)
The Law and Justice (PiS) party has elected its own candidates to the country's judicial oversight body. The decision to purge the supposedly impartial body has sparked a political crisis and drawn the ire of Brussels. (07.03.2018)