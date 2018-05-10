PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

This week: "Camera MX".

"Camera MX" is a a very compact camera and editing tool for pictures and videos. It is free with in-app purchases for Android. While the number of effects is rather limited compared to similar apps, the application makes up for it with a very intuitive user interface. Users can even apply effects like “color splash” while recording video.

So far, the app has been downloaded more than 10 million times worldwide.

Top 3 Pros:

- Very intuitive and simple user interface

- HDR mode for photos and 4K resolution for videos

- Time lapse option for recording clips

Top 3 Cons:

- A lot of features have to be paid for

- Some extras only available when you log in with Facebook account

- Sharpness tool creates a lot of noise

Price: Free version with in-app purchases for Android

Manufacturer: Magix Software Inc.