 PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps | Shift | DW | 14.05.2018
Shift

PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps .This week: "Camera MX"

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test (DW)

This week: "Camera MX".

 

"Camera MX" is a a very compact camera and editing tool for pictures and videos. It is free with in-app purchases for Android. While the number of effects is rather limited compared to similar apps, the application makes up for it with a very intuitive user interface. Users can even apply effects like “color splash” while recording video.

So far, the app has been downloaded more than 10 million times worldwide.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Very intuitive and simple user interface

- HDR mode for photos and 4K resolution for videos

- Time lapse option for recording clips

 

Top 3 Cons:

- A lot of features have to be paid for

- Some extras only available when you log in with Facebook account

- Sharpness tool creates a lot of noise

 

                                               

Price: Free version with in-app purchases for Android

Manufacturer: Magix Software Inc.

