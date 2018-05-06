 PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps | Shift | DW | 07.05.2018
PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps.

Apptest PicsArt (DW)

This week: "PicsArt Photo Studio".

 

PicsArt Photo Studio is a versatile photo editing tool that lets the user edit pictures with a lot of creativity. You can simply use the software as a free app. There are however some advertisements in the free version. With more than 100 million downloads the app also works as a social network. 

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Intuitive user  interface

- A creative variety of presets, including collage and drawing functions

- Also works as a social network – you can enter challenges and win trophies

 

Top 3 Cons:

- Advertisements in free version are full-screen

- Less is not more in this app: PicsArt wide array of features can be too much for a simple retouch

- You need to download pictures onto your device for editing, the app does not automatically load photos from the cloud

                                                        

 Price:

Free version with in-app purchases for iOS and Android

Manufacturer: PicsArt Inc.

