PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

This week: "PicsArt Photo Studio".

PicsArt Photo Studio is a versatile photo editing tool that lets the user edit pictures with a lot of creativity. You can simply use the software as a free app. There are however some advertisements in the free version. With more than 100 million downloads the app also works as a social network.

Top 3 Pros:

- Intuitive user interface

- A creative variety of presets, including collage and drawing functions

- Also works as a social network – you can enter challenges and win trophies

Top 3 Cons:

- Advertisements in free version are full-screen

- Less is not more in this app: PicsArt wide array of features can be too much for a simple retouch

- You need to download pictures onto your device for editing, the app does not automatically load photos from the cloud

Price:

Free version with in-app purchases for iOS and Android

Manufacturer: PicsArt Inc.