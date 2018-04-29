PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

This week: "Lightroom CC".

Lightroom CC is a professional photo editing tool that can be used across different platforms and devices. However, you can simply use the software as a free app. Some features are missing in the free version, but the package should nevertheless offer more than enough possibilities if you just want to edit your smartphone snapshots.

Top 3 Pros:

- Very clean and intuitive user interface

- great presets and editing tools

- excellent in-app camera

Top 3 Cons:

- You need to set up an Adobe account

- Full version with online storage rather expensive

- 'Perspectives' tool missing in the free version

Price:

Free version with in-app purchases for iOS and Android

Manufacturer: Adobe