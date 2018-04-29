 PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps | Shift | DW | 30.04.2018
Shift

PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps.

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test (DW)

This week: "Lightroom CC".

 

Lightroom CC is a professional photo editing tool that can be used across different platforms and devices. However, you can simply use the software as a free app. Some features are missing in the free version, but the package should nevertheless offer more than enough possibilities if you just want to edit your smartphone snapshots.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Very clean and intuitive user  interface

- great presets and editing tools

- excellent in-app camera

 

Top 3 Cons:

- You need to set up an Adobe account

- Full version with online storage rather expensive

- 'Perspectives' tool missing in the free version

                                                        

 

Price:

Free version with in-app purchases for iOS and Android

Manufacturer: Adobe

 

Related content

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test

PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps 27.04.2018

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps.

China Auto Shanghai 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S 680

From luxury to smartphone cars 26.04.2018

They want very expensive luxury cars, like the new Mercedes-Maybach SUV. But some want car sharing possibilities, bookable per app. More and more tech companies in China are investing in the automobile industry, and changing the branch radically.

Shanghai ZTE Corporation R&D Center

ZTE, Huawei bans: Genuine security concerns or part of China trade spat? 19.04.2018

Security and regulatory troubles on both sides of the Atlantic threaten the future of China’s ZTE and Huawei. But to what extent are the recent disputes linked to Trump's attempts to rein in Beijing's economic ambitions?

