 PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps | Shift | DW | 27.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Shift

PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps.

DW Shift: Pic-FX im Test (DW)

This week: "LightX".

 

At first glance, the app displays a wide variety of effects and tools. It offers the possibility to cut out elements, to distort perspectives and to combine images.

For selfie fans, there are special tools for smoothing the skin and  whitening teeth. With an average rating of 4.7 in the Google Play Store and 3.9 in the iTunes App Store, it performs relatively well for users.

 

Top 3 Pros:

- Selfie optimization with skin smoothing and sharpness options, tooth whitening

- good filters,frames and textures

- interesting “color splash” effects

 

Top 3 Cons:

- a lot of advertising in the free version

- User interface not very intuitive

- effects  sometimes leave blurry edges

 

Price:

Android: Free with in-app purchases

iOS: 3.49 €

Manufacturer: Andor Communications Private Limited

 

 

Related content

China Auto Shanghai 2017 Mercedes-Maybach S 680

From luxury to smartphone cars 26.04.2018

They want very expensive luxury cars, like the new Mercedes-Maybach SUV. But some want car sharing possibilities, bookable per app. More and more tech companies in China are investing in the automobile industry, and changing the branch radically.

Shanghai ZTE Corporation R&D Center

ZTE, Huawei bans: Genuine security concerns or part of China trade spat? 19.04.2018

Security and regulatory troubles on both sides of the Atlantic threaten the future of China’s ZTE and Huawei. But to what extent are the recent disputes linked to Trump's attempts to rein in Beijing's economic ambitions?

Dating App Grindr

Dating app Grindr vows to stop sharing data after HIV scandal 03.04.2018

The app for gay and bisexual men has confirmed that it was sharing users' HIV status with third-party companies. Activists and users have called for a boycott.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Berlinale 2018 Film 3 Tage in Quiberon (Rohfilm Factory/Prokino/Peter Hartwig)

German Film Awards: the favorites

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win an award on Friday.  

Books

Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but no matter what they look like, they are great places to celebrate World Book Day 2018 on April 23. 

Music

01.2012 DW PopXport Quiz

PopXport quiz: Who penned the original of "Seemann"?

Take part in the quiz and you could win great CDs! We play a cover version of a German hit, and you tell us who did the original.  

Arts

Shah's visit protests photo by Ludwig Binder (Haus der Geschichte/Ludwig Binder)

Exhibition 'The 68er': photos of a movement, then and now

Ludwig Binder's photos covered the events that led to the 1968 student revolts in Germany, from the Shah's visit to the Rudi Dutschke attack. Jim Rakete revisits the central figures of the movement, 50 years later. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  