PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

This week: "LightX".

At first glance, the app displays a wide variety of effects and tools. It offers the possibility to cut out elements, to distort perspectives and to combine images.

For selfie fans, there are special tools for smoothing the skin and whitening teeth. With an average rating of 4.7 in the Google Play Store and 3.9 in the iTunes App Store, it performs relatively well for users.

Top 3 Pros:

- Selfie optimization with skin smoothing and sharpness options, tooth whitening

- good filters,frames and textures

- interesting “color splash” effects

Top 3 Cons:

- a lot of advertising in the free version

- User interface not very intuitive

- effects sometimes leave blurry edges

Price:

Android: Free with in-app purchases

iOS: 3.49 €

Manufacturer: Andor Communications Private Limited