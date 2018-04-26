PIC FX: Testing photo editing apps

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps.
This week: "LightX".
At first glance, the app displays a wide variety of effects and tools. It offers the possibility to cut out elements, to distort perspectives and to combine images.
For selfie fans, there are special tools for smoothing the skin and whitening teeth. With an average rating of 4.7 in the Google Play Store and 3.9 in the iTunes App Store, it performs relatively well for users.
Top 3 Pros:
- Selfie optimization with skin smoothing and sharpness options, tooth whitening
- good filters,frames and textures
- interesting “color splash” effects
Top 3 Cons:
- a lot of advertising in the free version
- User interface not very intuitive
- effects sometimes leave blurry edges
Price:
Android: Free with in-app purchases
iOS: 3.49 €
Manufacturer: Andor Communications Private Limited