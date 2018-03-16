 Philippine′s Rodrigo Duterte urges nations to abandon International Criminal Court | News | DW | 18.03.2018
News

Philippine's Rodrigo Duterte urges nations to abandon International Criminal Court

After his decision to quit the International Criminal Court, Philippine leader Duterte has called upon other nations to follow suit. The ICC announced last month it was launching a probe into Duterte's brutal drug war.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday the Rome Statute, which founded the International Criminal Court (ICC), was "bulls***" because it was "not prepared by everybody."

The firebrand leader, who, in the past, used foul language toward former US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis, vowed to convince other countries to leave the ICC.

"I said withdraw simply because to announce to the world, and I will convince everybody now who [is] under the treaty: Get out, get out. It is rude," Duterte said in a speech to the country's military academy graduates.

A woman weeps near the scene where a suspected drug user was shot dead by unknown assailants in Navotas, north of Manila, Philippines

Police have killed more than 4,100 suspected drug pushers and users since Duterte took office in 2016

"It is not a document that was prepared by anybody. It's an EU-sponsored [treaty]," he added.

The Hague-based ICC had announced last month it was launching a preliminary probe into Duterte's brutal crackdown on drugs. Rights groups, both national and international, say the campaign has killed thousands of people.

On Thursday, Manila formally served notice to the UN of its decision to withdraw from the ICC

Officially leaving the ICC requires a year's notice and would not prevent the international court from prosecuting Duterte, who, human rights activists say, is trying to run from justice.

Read more: 
Philippines' Rodrigo Duterte rejects crimes against humanity probe into 'drug war'

  • Philippinen Rodrigo Duterte (Reuters/E. Acayan)

    Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte completes one year in power

    An outsider

    Rodrigo Duterte's rise in Philippine politics began in the spring of 2016. He was considered an outsider in the presidential election but he gradually gained popularity due to a radical election campaign that promised to free the Philippines from drugs and corruption.

  • Philippinen Wahlen Unterstützer von Rodrigo Digong Duterte Ausschnitt (Reuters/E. De Castro/Detail)

    Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte completes one year in power

    Landslide victory

    On May 9, 2016, Duterte was elected to the presidency with almost 40 percent of the total votes and a big lead over other candidates. As mayor of Davao, he had transformed the southern city from a mafia-run place into an economically prosperous area. However, human rights activists accuse him of using death squads and brutal force to achieve this goal.

  • Kombobild Obama Duterte (picture-alliance/dpa/N. Shrestha/M. Irham)

    Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte completes one year in power

    A short-tempered president

    Duterte is known for his sort temper. After coming to power, he threatened to break ties with the EU, the US and Australia. He also publicly insulted foreign leaders like Barack Obama because the former US president labeled Duterte's drug war as inhuman. Duterte also announced that his government would scale down dependence on the US and get closer to China and Russia.

  • Die Philippinen gegen China vor dem Ständigen Schiedshof in Den Haag (Permanent Court of Arbitration)

    Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte completes one year in power

    A victory over China

    In July 2016, the Philippines won a lawsuit against China at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that rejected Beijing's territorial claims on the South China Sea. China refused to accept the court's ruling. Manila nevertheless celebrated it as a victory but remained cautious in its approach toward China due to its economic interests with Beijing.

  • Philippinen Anhörung im Senat Leila de Lima Senatorin (Reuters/E. De Castro)

    Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte completes one year in power

    Drug killings

    Leila de Lima, a senator and former director of the Philippine Human Rights Commission, has emerged as Duterte's most powerful opponent during his one year in power. She is leading a senate probe into extra-judicial killings in Duterte's war on drugs.

  • Philippinen Ferdinand Marcos (picture-alliance/dpa/D.M. Sabangan)

    Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte completes one year in power

    Honoring a 'dictator'

    One of Duterte's most controversial decisions during his one year in power was to allow the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos' body to be buried in Manila. Marcos had been denied this honor due to massive human rights violations during his reign. Human rights activists and church representatives held demonstrations against Marcos' "hero's burial."

  • Philippinen Militärrazzia (Getty Images/AFP/T. Aljibe)

    Philippine strongman Rodrigo Duterte completes one year in power

    Fighting 'Islamic State'

    In May, militant groups affiliated with the self-styled "Islamic State" (IS) group took control of the southern city of Marawi. Duterte declared Martial Law in Mindanao province and his forces have been trying to recapture the city for weeks. More than 200 people have been killed in the fighting and thousands have fled the town.

    Author: Thomas Latschan (shs)


'White idiots of the EU'

Duterte, however, insists the ICC has no authority to bring a case against him as the treaty is in violation of domestic laws.

The ICC was part of efforts of "white idiots in the EU" to "atone" for wrongdoings in Africa and the Middle East, he said.

"These people when they went to Africa, they killed the Arabs. … It is really an atonement for their sins. And then they run after either the blacks, when there are so many problems, but they still meddle," the Philippine leader continued.

Should the Philippines fully withdraw from the ICC, it would be the second country after the African nation of Burundi to abandon the court.

Read more:

Will the ICC prosecute Philippine President Duterte?

Philippines Church head urges government to 'stop wasting lives' in drug killings

Amnesty: Indonesia waging its own 'war on drugs'
Watch video 02:07

Donald Trump meets Philippines leader Rodrigo Duterte

shs/jlw (AFP, dpa, AP)

