 Philippines: Monument to WW II sex slaves removed, sparking outrage | News | DW | 29.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Philippines: Monument to WW II sex slaves removed, sparking outrage

The issue of "comfort women" has long been a contentious one for Japan. The country occupied the Philippines during World War II but today it is a big supplier of aid and financial support.

A statue honoring Filipino comfort women stood alongside Manila Bay.

A statue honoring women forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese soldiers during World War II was removed from a waterfront promenade in the capital, Manila, sparking outrage from rights groups.

The bronze statue of a blindfolded Filipina was removed Friday night. The memorial, stood alongside Manila Bay, was unveiled in December.

Manila City Hall issued a statement saying the statue would be returned once drainage work was completed. But officials gave no time frame for the monument's return, sparking alarm among activists who fear the Japanese government pressured the Philippines to remove the memorial.
Watch video 02:00

Mixed reactions to Korea-Japan sex slave deal

"What happened is that we kneeled down to the Japanese... That's why it's shameful, so shameful," said Teresita Ang See, who is a co-founding president of a Chinese-Filipino group.

Seiko Noda, Japan's minister for internal affairs and communication, expressed regret over the monument back in January. Japan's Kyodo News agency reported that the Japanese Embassy in Manila confirmed that the Philippine government had notified the embassy of its plans to remove the statue.

The emotional issue of "comfort women" has clouded the Philippines' relations with Japan, which now provides Manila with considerable amounts of aid and financial support.

Still, Michael Charleston "Xiao" Chua, a professor at De La Salle University in Manila, implored the public to fight for the statue's return, which he called a symbol of national dignity.

Read more: "Comfort women" becomes Olympics issue for Japan

A backhoe scraps away the remnants of a monument to Filipino comfort women.

A backhoe scraps away the remnants of a monument to Filipino "comfort women"

Duterte wants to be nice

The monument memorializes the plight of Filipinas who were sexually abused during Japan's occupation of the Philippines from 1942 to 1945. It was erected with private donations from Chinese-Filipino groups as well as individuals.
Watch video 01:38

Solution to "comfort women" dispute ahead?

Historians say as many as 200,000 women from across Asia were forced to provide sex to Japanese combat soldiers during the war. Many of the victims were Koreans.

Japanese nationalists insist that the so-called "comfort women" were not sex slaves because they chose to serve as prostitutes. They claim Japan is being unfairly criticized for a practice they say is common in countries at war. Historians say Japan is living in denial about its past.

Through a private fund in 1995 Japan paid 2 million yen ($18,000) each to about 280 women in the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan. But many victims want the Japanese government to issue a full apology and provide official government compensation.

Read more: South Korea won't renegotiate deal

Last year Osaka ended a 60-year sister-city relationship with San Francisco after Korean, Filipino and Chinese communities in California succeeded in getting a memorial to "comfort women" built in the US city.

Asked about the statue's removal on Sunday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte claimed he knew little about it but urged Filipinos not to "insult" Japan.

He said: "It is not the policy of (the) government to antagonize other nations."

Read more: Merkel urges Japan to confront its past

bik/rc (AP, AFP)

DW recommends

Historians call on Japan to face up to wartime past

As fears grow that PM Shinzo Abe' conservative government is whitewashing the nation's past aggressions, scholars say the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II is an occasion for Japan to address historic issues. (12.05.2015)  

South Korean minister says Seoul not seeking renegotiation of 'comfort women' deal with Japan

South Korea's foreign minister has said her government "will not demand renegotiation" of a 2015 deal with Japan over wartime sex slavery. Seoul's new president had questioned the accord during his election campaign. (09.01.2018)  

Merkel urges Tokyo to confront Japan's WWII sex slavery crimes

The German chancellor has called on Tokyo authorities to resolve the issue of "comfort women" in World War II. On the last day of her official visit, Merkel also met with female representatives from the private sector. (10.03.2015)  

Japan's Abe to attend Pyeongchang Olympics despite 'comfort women' dispute

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe has said he will attend the Winter Olympics in South Korea, ending speculation he would skip due to a spat over a 2015 "comfort women" deal. He has said he wants to "firmly" convey Tokyo's stance. (24.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mixed reactions to Korea-Japan sex slave deal  

Solution to "comfort women" dispute ahead?  

Related content

Nordkorea Südkorea innerkoreanische Gespräche Moon Jae-in und Kim Jong Un

North and South Korea: how different are they? 26.04.2018

As Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in held their landmark meeting, the world's attention turns to the Korean Peninsula — a region with deep historical and cultural similarities but stark ideological differences.

Südkorea PK Moon Jae-in

South Korea says sex slave issue not over 01.03.2018

In a speech marking a national holiday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said that Japan cannot declare the issue of wartime sex slaves to have been relegated to history. He said Japan must apologize.

Japan Südkorea Trostfrauen Sexsklaven Zweiter Weltkrieg

South Korea labels 2015 'comfort women' reparations deal with Japan as flawed 28.12.2017

South Korea's Moon Jae-in has written off a reparations deal for women forced into wartime sexual slavery, which Seoul's previous government reached with Japan. Moon said that the deal failed to meet victims' demands.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 