 Peter Stöger confirms Borussia Dortmund departure | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.05.2018
Sports

Peter Stöger confirms Borussia Dortmund departure

Peter Stöger has announced that he will not coach Borussia Dortmund next season. He took over the club on an interim basis in December after they had parted ways with Peter Bosz.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Borussia Dortmund Peter Stöger (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

Peter Stöger announced on Saturday that he will not coach Borussia Dortmund next season.

"Today was my last competitive game for BVB, a decision we reached together some time ago," Stöger told a press conference. "A new appeal with a new coach will be good for the club."

Read more: Stöger proves he is not permanent solution after Salzburg fiasco

According to German magazine kicker, The Austrian coach will still oversee Dortmund's two exhibition games in May against third-tier side Zwickau in Germany and Los Angeles FC in the United States.

Stöger had started the Bundesliga season with Cologne, but was fired at the beginning of December after his side failed to win any of their first 15 games. The 52-year-old then took the helm at Dortmund a week later after they parted ways with Peter Bosz, signing a contract until the end of the season.

Dortmund went unbeaten in their first 12 games under Stöger, but went stale towards the end of the season, winning just one of their last five games and only qualifying for the Champions League ahead of Leverkusen on goal difference.

