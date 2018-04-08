 Park Güell, Barcelona | DW Travel | DW | 06.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Travel

Park Güell, Barcelona

Colorful mosaics and imaginary beasts - Antoni Gaudí's Park Güell in northern Barcelona is an extraordinary and fascinating place.

Back in 1900 industrialist Eusebi Güell asked architect Antoni Gaudí to design a housing estate in the middle of a huge park. It was supposed to comprise 60 villas. But buyers could not be found for the properties, so in the end only the park and three houses were constructed; one of which was bought by Gaudí himself. Today the park is a popular meeting place for locals, tourists, artists and musicians. Cultural events are regularly held here. And visitors can tour Gaudí's house, which is now a museum displaying furniture designed by him and drawings of his. The park has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984.

Related content

Pakistan Super League (PSL)finale in Lahore

Are international sports returning to Pakistan? 05.04.2017

Since the attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in 2009, very few international sports’ competitions have taken place in Pakistan. Some recent developments, however, indicate that the landscape is changing.

DW The Mia san mia Phenomenon (Filmtitel englisch)

Bayern Munich. Explaining the Mia San Mia phenomenon 02.10.2017

FC Bayern Munich might don their lederhosen whenever they win yet another league title or cup, but what makes this German club a truly global brand? And what does the motto ”Mia san mia” actually mean?

04.2016 Check-in meet a local (Rubrikenlogo)

Be our travel guide!

You on our travel show: we will accompany you with a camera team. 

04.2016 Check-in V-Mail (Rubrikenlogo)

We want your video!

Send us your video of a dream destination for our tv show Check-in. 