Park Güell, Barcelona

Back in 1900 industrialist Eusebi Güell asked architect Antoni Gaudí to design a housing estate in the middle of a huge park. It was supposed to comprise 60 villas. But buyers could not be found for the properties, so in the end only the park and three houses were constructed; one of which was bought by Gaudí himself. Today the park is a popular meeting place for locals, tourists, artists and musicians. Cultural events are regularly held here. And visitors can tour Gaudí's house, which is now a museum displaying furniture designed by him and drawings of his. The park has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1984.