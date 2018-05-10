 Paris knife attack leaves two dead including attacker and four injured | News | DW | 12.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Paris knife attack leaves two dead including attacker and four injured

Police in Paris have killed a man after he allegedly stabbed others in the French capital. One person was killed and four others were wounded in the attack.

Policemen stand guard in Paris following a knife attack in the city center (Getty Images/AFP/T. Samson)

One person has been killed and several others injured after an attacker began stabbing bystanders in central Paris on Saturday, police confirmed.

Paris police said in a Tweet that a person armed with a knife carried out an attack but was "overcome" by police. Authorities told news agency AFP that a male attacker was shot by police.

What we know so far

  • The attack took place in Paris' second arrondissement. The city's main opera house is in the area.
  • At least one bystander was killed in the attack and the male attacker was shot by police.
  • Four other people were wounded in the attack, police said. Two sustained serious injuries while two others were slightly wounded.
  • The attacker's motives were not immediately clear.
Firefighters bock Saint Augustin street in Paris following a knife attack (Getty Images/AFP/T. Samson)

Four other people were also injured in the attack

French government condemns attack

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the "odious attack" in Paris on Twitter. He also praised the "cool and quick reaction of the police forces who neutralized the attacker."

The interior ministry also cautioned social media users not to spread unverified information on the attack. "Only relay information from reliable sources," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Read moreTwo years after Bataclan terrorist attacks France 'must forget'

France on high alert: Security has been heightened in France following a series of attacks in recent years that have been inspired by or carried out by the terror group "Islamic State" (IS). Over 230 people died in attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

rs/aw (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Two years after Bataclan terrorist attacks France 'must forget'

Life in the Paris music club's street seems to have returned to normal. Yet omnipresent police and a new counterterrorism law reveal the lasting effects of the night when 90 people lost their lives at the Bataclan. (13.11.2017)  

Related content

Frankreich Fußball Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) - Les Herbiers VF

'Zero chance of winning': French minnows Les Herbiers prepare for PSG final 08.05.2018

French champions PSG are set to face third-division side Les Herbiers in the French Cup final as they look to complete a domestic treble. For star striker Kylian Mbappe, a reunion with a childhood teammate awaits.

Frankreich Paris Proteste gegen Macron

France: Tens of thousands rally against President Emmanuel Macron in Paris 05.05.2018

Marking one year since the president's inauguration, the far-left France Insoumise (France Unbowed) called for rallies in Paris, Toulouse and Bordeaux to protest reforms. A carnival atmosphere dominated the events.

Bruno Le Maire

Paris warns Air France's survival in the balance 07.05.2018

The French government has raised the pressure on Air France managers and unions, saying the state won't come to the carrier’s rescue as it grapples with worker strikes and a leadership vacuum.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 