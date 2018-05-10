Paris knife attack leaves two dead including attacker and four injured

One person has been killed and several others injured after an attacker began stabbing bystanders in central Paris on Saturday, police confirmed.

Paris police said in a Tweet that a person armed with a knife carried out an attack but was "overcome" by police. Authorities told news agency AFP that a male attacker was shot by police.

What we know so far

The attack took place in Paris' second arrondissement. The city's main opera house is in the area.

At least one bystander was killed in the attack and the male attacker was shot by police.

Four other people were wounded in the attack, police said. Two sustained serious injuries while two others were slightly wounded.

The attacker's motives were not immediately clear.

French government condemns attack

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the "odious attack" in Paris on Twitter. He also praised the "cool and quick reaction of the police forces who neutralized the attacker."

The interior ministry also cautioned social media users not to spread unverified information on the attack. "Only relay information from reliable sources," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

France on high alert: Security has been heightened in France following a series of attacks in recent years that have been inspired by or carried out by the terror group "Islamic State" (IS). Over 230 people died in attacks in France in 2015 and 2016.

